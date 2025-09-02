Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic Ijara Murabaha Sukuk, has been oversubscribed by 224%.

Subscriptions worth BD 112.140 million were received for the BD 50 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 4th September 2025 and matures on 5th March 2026, is 5.20% compared to 5.42% of the previous issue on 31st July 2025.

The Ijara Murabaha Sukuk are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue 6IM/1 (BH00098O7910) of the short-term Ijara Murabaha Sukuk series.