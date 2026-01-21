Cashmaster International, a global leader in cash management solutions, today announced a strategic reseller partnership with Partner Tech Middle East FZCO. The collaboration will accelerate Cashmaster’s expansion across the United Arab Emirates, launching in Dubai with a clear roadmap to scale across the wider GCC as the next phase of growth.

As a leading global provider of smart retail and enterprise technology, Partner Tech has a strong presence across Dubai and the Middle East. Through the partnership, Partner Tech will represent Cashmaster’s product portfolio across key retail, hospitality, and service led sectors in the UAE, extending Cashmaster’s reach through Partner Tech’s established in market coverage and delivery capabilities.

The agreement marks another major milestone in Cashmaster’s regional growth strategy, combining Cashmaster’s cash management expertise with Partner Tech’s proven ability to deliver at scale. The rollout will focus on accelerating customer deployments and strengthening local support, creating a strong foundation for continued expansion across the region.

“Entering an agreement with a business like Partner Tech transforms our ability to scale in the UAE,” said Gordon McKie, CEO of Cashmaster. “They bring a truly global footprint and a powerful ecosystem of in-store technologies, backed by deep regional expertise.

Launching together in Dubai gives us a strong platform to move quickly, deliver measurable value for customers, and expand our reach across the wider GCC.” “Retailers across the UAE are looking for practical ways to reduce cash handling errors, tighten reconciliation, and improve day-to-day visibility without adding complexity for store teams,” commented Ruchi Aggarwal, Regional Director. “This partnership helps us bring proven Cashmaster technology to market with the local support customers need to roll out confidently and see results quickly.”

Terry Wu, General Manager of Partner Tech Middle East FZCO, added: “Cashmaster is a strong fit for our customers in the UAE, and this partnership strengthens our ability to deliver complete, end to end store solutions. By combining Cashmaster’s cash management expertise with Partner Tech’s in market delivery and support, we’re helping retailers improve efficiency, reduce operational risk, and modernise cash handling across their stores.” Cashmaster and Partner Tech will officially debut the partnership at the Retail Reboot Summit on 11 February in Dubai, showcasing the latest cash automation innovations designed to support faster, smarter retail operations across the region.

Prospective new customers will also be able to experience Cashmaster solutions first hand at Partner Tech’s Dubai showroom, with live demonstrations available by appointment through Partner Tech Middle East.

About Cashmaster

Cashmaster is a global leader in count-by-weight cash management solutions, trusted by major retailers and hospitality brands in over 50 countries. For more than 40 years, its intuitive and highly accurate technology has helped businesses streamline cash handling, reduce shrinkage, and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Cashmaster supports customers worldwide through established operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. From global enterprises to independent businesses, its precision-engineered solutions deliver fast, secure, and consistent cash management - with confidence built in.

www.cashmaster.com

About Partner Tech

Partner Tech Corporation, a Qisda Group company, is a Taiwan-headquartered global provider of smart retail and enterprise computing solutions. The company designs and manufactures PC-based, open-architecture POS terminals, self-checkout systems, kiosks, and integrated in-store technology solutions for retail, hospitality, and service-driven industries worldwide.

With more than 35 years of industry experience, nearly two million POS terminals shipped, and over 100,000 customers globally, Partner Tech is recognised as a trusted OMO (Online Machine–Offline) and digital transformation partner. Through its comprehensive 4-in-1 offering encompassing software, hardware, fintech integration, and services, Partner Tech helps businesses scale efficiently, modernise store operations, and support global brand expansion.

https://www.partnertechcorp.com/

Media Contact

Lisa Fitzpatrick

Global Marketing Manager

Email: lfitzpatrick@cashmaster.com

Contact for showroom demonstrations

Unit No. 14, Ground Floor, Zeenah Building Beside BLS, Opposite Deira City Center Parking 3, Deira, Dubai, UAE

sales@partnertechme.com