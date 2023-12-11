Careem will match donations from Careem Plus members

Dubai, UAE: Careem, the region’s leading multi-service app, has opened up its Gaza relief campaign to customers in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE after Careem’s colleagues donated over AED 2 million ($540,000) to provide relief for those impacted by the humanitarian crisis.

Customers in Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE can use the Careem app to contribute to the Gaza relief campaign through Tkiyet Um Ali in Jordan, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), and Emirates Red Crescent. Careem is matching Careem Plus member donations.

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and Co-Founder of Careem, stated: "Careem was founded from a desire to drive economic progress and uplift communities across our region. Witnessing the suffering and loss of innocent lives has been deeply painful. We believe we have a profound responsibility to step up and support our community in this time of need.”

“Over the past month, our colleagues have already contributed over AED 2 million to relief efforts in Gaza. Today, we extend this invitation to our loyal customers to join our efforts and contribute generously towards the communities that have shown such remarkable resilience, strength, and innovation even amidst unimaginable hardship.”

At the heart of Careem’s purpose sits a desire to uplift the lives of people in the region. Careem colleagues and customers have supported numerous social impact programmes, including refugee emergency relief campaigns in Jordan and Lebanon, building houses for communities affected by flooding in Pakistan, and education for children with disabilities in Saudi Arabia. In 2021 Careem introduced a new feature that enables customers to donate directly to support the efforts of the United Nations World Food Program in Gaza and the West Bank through the app.

In the last three years alone, through donations and fundraising, Careem has generated more than $4.2 million to support development, humanitarian, and empowerment initiatives across Careem markets.

About Careem

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 2.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 50 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.

