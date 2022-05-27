Dubai, UAE: Careem, the region’s leading multi-service platform, has launched a Donations tile on the app home screen to allow customers in the UAE to give back to important causes in the region.

People across the UAE can now use the Careem app to donate to some of the most impactful non-profit organisations in the region focused on Careem’s three pillars of Education, Economic Empowerment, and Emergency Relief.

Careem has partnered with UNHCR, UNICEF, the World Food Programme (WFP), and Dubai Cares to connect the app to some of the region’s most important causes. WFP provides refugee children with meals to help them focus during the school day, while UNHCR supports refugees in need of economic assistance, ensuring that they can support themselves with income-generating opportunities and grants for essential goods. Dubai Cares and UNICEF fall under the Education category, providing millions of children with access to teachers, school supplies, and digital learning for children in Lebanon, Jordan, and Egypt.

Adeeb Warsi, Managing Director of Platform at Careem, said: “Everything that we have added to the Careem app has been built with a focus on our purpose to simplify and improve people’s lives. Our Super App platform now offers over a dozen services to customers in the UAE to make life easier than ever. With our new donation tile we are giving people an opportunity to donate to some of the region’s most important causes. We are excited to increase our impact on lives in the region by making it easier than ever to give back.”

Fairuz Taqi-Eddin, UNICEF Gulf Area Office Chief of Partnerships and Resource Mobilization said: “UNICEF welcomes this new partnership with Careem. This powerful use of technology will directly engage the Careem community in our mission to address the global learning crisis and ensure that every child has a fair chance to go to school, learn and develop the skills they need to thrive.”

Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares, said: “Today, lack of access to education has become one of the biggest dividers that is preventing underprivileged children and youth around the world from leading dignified lives. However, when we come together, we can leverage the power of community to empower them through the right learning opportunities that will go a long way in securing their future. We thank Careem for extending a meaningful platform to the people of the UAE to support these children and young individuals and providing them with a chance to better their lives through education.”

Mageed Yahia, World Food Programme Representative in the Gulf, said: “As the exacerbated implications of Covid-19, climate and conflicts are pushing millions of people deeper into poverty every day, with more than 48.9 million in 43 countries one step away from famine, it is crucial that the private sector and communities at large step up to help avert a global crisis. We command Careem on this important initiative which shows true commitment, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership to provide families and children in the region with the much-needed support and hope for a thriving future”.

Vimbai Midzi, Senior Corporate Affairs Manager at Careem, said: “Careem is committed to driving progress in our region, and we can only do that by contributing meaningfully to solving the challenges that hold people back from realising their full potential. Everyone deserves a chance to start life off on a level playing field, to be safe, to have access to meals, and to support themselves financially. If we can do our part to make that a reality for more people, we’re fulfilling our purpose as a company. We are thrilled to partner with some of the region’s most impactful not-for-profit organisations to achieve this.”

The new Donations tile is currently available to customers in the UAE, with plans to extend the offering to other markets later this year.

In the last three years, Careem has donated over $3 million towards social impact. To make a donation, open or download Careem from the Apple App Store, Google Play, or via direct Android download.

