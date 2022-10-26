Careem Captains make an average of 750,000 Wusool trips per month

Riyadh - Careem, the region's leading multi-service platform, delivers over 10 million Wusool trips since the start of a partnership with the Human Resources Development Fund, Hadaf, which began in February 2021.

Ghaith Al-Johani, General Manager for Careem Saudi Arabia, commented: "We are delighted to partner with Hadaf to help simplify the daily commute experience for working women in Saudi Arabia. Public-private partnerships like this have played a key role in growing female participation in the labor force in the Kingdom and contribute to the achievement of the Vision 2030 objectives."

Al-Johani added, "We have over 194,000 active Careem Captains across 29 cities around the Kingdom that are committed to serving the program's beneficiaries. Currently, our Captains make an average of 750,000 Wusool trips per month."

The Wusool program supports more than 168,000 Saudi working women across 13 regions around the Kingdom. Riyadh region has the highest number of beneficiaries from the program with 79,093 employees, followed by the Makkah region with 38,165 employees, and the Eastern Region came third with 22,309 beneficiaries. The remaining beneficiaries are distributed across the other ten regions.

Under the Wusool program, women can receive an 80% discount on the cost of each commute to work. The ceiling of support is SR1,100 a month for those with a monthly wage not exceeding SR6,000, and SR800 for workers earning between SR6,001 and SR8,000. The program support period reaches 24 months from the date of the first trip.

Working women registered in Saudi Arabia’s social insurance system who meet the requirements can register in the Wusool program through the link: http://wusool.sa

