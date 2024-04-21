Capgemini today announced it has won the coveted Google Cloud Global Industry Solution Partner of the Year award for generative AI services, as well as two other Partner of the Year awards. The award comes less than a year since Capgemini announced a major expansion of its long-standing strategic partnership with Google Cloud in data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), to help enterprises realize the full potential of AI technologies. In just six months, Capgemini has delivered over 250 use cases that are designed to solve industry-specific challenges and improve common business processes, with industry accelerators, designed to help clients maximize value creation by successfully deploying generative AI at scale.

Overall, Capgemini has won in three categories, highlighting the strength of its partnership with Google Cloud:

Global Industry Solution Partner of the Year award (Services) for Generative AI

Global Industry Partner of the Year award (Services) for Financial Services & Insurance

Global Specialization Partner of the Year award for SAP on Google Cloud

Through its global Generative AI Google Cloud Center of Excellence (CoE), Capgemini utilizes Google Cloud’s generative AI technologies to drive bespoke, industry specific solutions for clients. The strategic partnership with Google Cloud helps joint clients derive sustainable value both in the short- and long-term, enabling organizations to foster innovation and achieve their business transformation objectives.

“Capgemini has been awarded for its domain expertise in industries such as financial services, automotive and retail, and for its continued focus in defining and scaling trusted generative AI implementations,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. “Capgemini continues to demonstrate its leadership in enabling strategic digital transformation for joint clients, founded on its deep understanding and excellence in delivering Google Cloud’s leading and highly customizable technologies.”

Unlocking greater value from clients’ generative AI investments

These awards by Google Cloud further cement Capgemini’s leadership in delivering strategic and impactful solutions for clients across sectors, and demonstrate its outstanding innovation, collaboration, and dedication in delivering tangible value to joint clients.

Eng. Hossam Seifeldin, CEO of Capgemini Egypt, said: “This recognition by Google Cloud is a testament to the strength of our partnership and our combined expertise in generative AI. We are proud to be at the forefront, helping businesses in over 50 countries leverage this transformative technology. In Egypt, AI allows our employees to operate beyond their standard capacity, making them more adept and versatile in various situations. By offloading the need to memorize complex procedures or navigate complicated interfaces and instead focusing on more creative and strategic tasks that help our clients transform their businesses This aligns perfectly with our vision to establishing Egypt as a service hub for Capgemini globally.”

“Over the past year, we’ve expanded our strategic partnership with Google Cloud to unlock and accelerate value creation for joint clients, specifically in regard to the vast opportunities posed by game-changing technologies like generative AI,” said Fernando Alvarez, Chief Strategy and Development Officer and Group Executive Board Member at Capgemini. “These Google Cloud Partner of the Year awards reaffirm Capgemini’s strong position as a market leader in data and AI, and our unique integrated capabilities in strategy, engineering and technology which make Capgemini a key business partner to our clients. Together with Google Cloud, we are helping organizations achieve their transformation goals and explore what’s possible through cutting edge, end-to-end offerings.”

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2023 global revenues of €22.5 billion.

