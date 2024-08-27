Dubai, UAE: As the UAE marks Emirati Women’s Day, Canadian University Dubai (CUD) Associate Professor, Dr. Naseem Abdulla, and Environmental Health Management graduate, Maisa Alzayyani, exemplify the crucial role that females in the public sector have to play in achieving the vision ‘We the UAE 2031’. As Acting CEO of EHS and Director of the Health & Safety Department at Dubai Municipality, Dr. Abdulla is inspiring emerging women leaders like Alzayyani, as they work cohesively to enhance the public health of the city and build a sustainable future inspired by the national vision.

With a career spanning over 17 years at Dubai Municipality, Dr. Abdulla recognizes the importance of integrating academic insights into practical applications within the public sector. An influential figure in both government and academia within the UAE ecosystem, Dr. Abdulla says this synergy has been instrumental in her current roles, as a department director and Acting CEO of the EHS Agency. She explains, “My experience as an Associate Professor at CUD has been invaluable in shaping my approach to public service and leadership, equipping me with the skills and perspectives necessary to drive positive change in our communities. Through academia, I've sharpened my critical thinking and research abilities. Publishing in scientific journals has allowed me to contribute to the field's knowledge base while also informing my own decision-making in practice.”

Dr. Abdulla’s distinguished career includes significant projects such as leading the mandate of the COVID-19 crisis committee. With the support of CUD’s Department of Public Health, she also delivered the ‘Our School is Healthy & Safe’ initiative, to educate students and staff on implementing safety in schools. This initiative created new Junior Ambassadors for Health and Safety, empowering them to promote well-being beyond school, into their homes and wider communities.

As the recipient of several national and international leadership awards, Dr. Abdulla has a clear vision of the role Emirati women have to play in contributing to the nation’s economic and sustainable development goals. She says, “I see Emirati women as crucial to achieving the UAE’s 2031 vision. Our involvement in various sectors ensures diverse perspectives in decision-making, fostering innovation and sustainability. By leading initiatives in the environment, health, and safety, we significantly contribute to the nation’s goals of a knowledge-based economy and a cohesive society. Our roles as leaders and mentors also inspire future generations, reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to gender equality and excellence.”

Dr. Abdulla believes that education is a vital component in preparing the future workforce and she was one of those who encouraged her now team member, Alzayyani, to undertake a Bachelor’s degree at CUD. Having started as an employee in the planning department Alzayyani transitioned to public health, recognizing its pivotal role in promoting sustainable development in the UAE. During that time, her line manager inspired her to pursue further education at CUD, specializing in public health and food safety.

Alzayyani explains, “As a working mother and a dedicated professional, I was apprehensive about balancing my work commitments, motherhood, and educational aspirations, especially since I had been away from education for so many years. Nevertheless, the unwavering support and encouragement from CUD faculty members, family, work mentors, and line managers empowered me to overcome challenges and succeed in this journey. Prior to graduating from CUD, I was a regular employee without managerial experience, but armed with the knowledge and skills acquired from the international faculty, I was able to steadily climb the ranks. Eventually, I was appointed as a Head of a Unit at the Dubai Municipality within the Public Health Department. I now aspire to take on a leadership role within this field and continue to advance my career.”

Reflecting on the extension of the Year of Sustainability to 2024 and the continuation of the Emirati Women's Day theme, ‘We Share for Tomorrow’, Alzayyani believes that Emirati women are recognized as strategic partners and are leading the charge in advancing the nation’s sustainability agenda. She says, “Emirati women have excelled in various fields, demonstrating leadership in sustainability and contributing to innovative solutions. Their achievements were evident at Expo 2020 Dubai, COP 28, and during the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking ahead, we can expect that they will continue to support development in various ways. This can be through family dynamics by instilling sustainability culture and behaviours, or by assuming influential leadership positions in environmental and sustainability matters.”

Motivating Alzayyani and other aspiring Emirati women leaders, Dr. Abdulla says that public service offers a unique opportunity to make a tangible difference in the lives of others and contribute to the greater good of society. Sharing her advice for future leaders, she concludes, “By engaging in public service, you become part of the collective effort to build a better, more equitable future. Your contributions can drive positive change, enhance community well-being, and uphold the values of integrity and compassion. Embrace the responsibility to serve, and let your dedication and skills be a force for good in our society.”

