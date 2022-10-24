Dubai, UAE – Café Society, Dubai Marina’s very own elegant eatery, located in TAMANI Marina Hotel has won the Travelers’ Choice Award 2022 organized by Trip Advisor for the second year in a row. This award recognized Café Society among the top 10% restaurants worldwide!

Trip Advisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award celebrates restaurants that consistently provide a rounded experience to travelers around the world with their ‘Best of the Best’ list that is drawn from the real experiences of travelers who have tried and tested various experiences during the whole year.

“We are privileged and proud to have received the winning title of the 2022 Travelers’ Choice Award. This award recognizes all the hard work of our team at Café Society. Making the winning list a second time in a row inspires us to provide more unique experiences and to create improvement and innovation for our guests and prospective clients. We are always striving to make sure we set our standards high for creativity and quality service. We would like to express our gratitude to every guest who has taken their precious time to post the reviews on TripAdvisor and our special staff who has worked very hard and shown relentless efforts to achieve this result.”, comments Walid Al Awa, General Manager of TAMANI Marina Hotel.

The restaurant was also the winner of ‘World Luxury Restaurant Awards’ in 2020 and has continued to create an impact with its warm hospitality, excellent service and a delicious menu filled with true culinary creations. Catering to every taste and preference, the restaurant constantly creates room for improvement and innovation while prioritizing customer satisfaction.

About:

A home-grown eatery in Dubai Marina, Café Society is the ideal destination for socializing and continues to raise the bar for restaurants in Dubai Marina. Visit the award-winning restaurant with your family & friends and explore a glamorous setting like no other.

