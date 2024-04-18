DUBAI, UAE - Mysten Labs, a web3 infrastructure company and the original contributor to the Sui blockchain, today announced a partnership with BytePlus, ByteDance’s enterprise technology arm, to explore collaboration on data warehousing, AI recommendation algorithms, and AI visual algorithms in web3 game platforms and socialFi projects on Sui.

The partnership between the two organizations will allow Sui to utilize ByteHouse, a cloud-native data warehouse for batched and real-time analysis, in combination with Sui’s full nodes data, to elevate performance and ensure accelerated delivery for users. The high-performing, low maintenance, read-write separation and real-time analysis of ByteHouse will enable Mysten Labs to supercharge analytics with infinite scalability. In addition to the technological elements of the partnership, BytePlus and Mysten Labs will explore ways to strengthen Sui community building, hackathons, and educational programs worldwide.

BytePlus products, which include AI recommendation algorithm solutions and BytePlus CDN, a network of servers and data centers for accelerated delivery, will be an additional area for collaboration with Sui. The potential use of these products on Sui is set to increase exposure to key customers and partners including large game development companies.

Evan Cheng, Co-Founder, and Chief Executive Officer of Mysten Labs, said, “This partnership with BytePlus will revolutionize data analytics in the web3 sphere and further showcase our mission to drive innovation for web3 infrastructure. Integrating cutting-edge AI recommendation and visual algorithms into Sui signifies a leap toward enhancing user experience within Web3 game platforms and socialFi projects.”

Li Long, General Manager MEA of BytePlus, said, “Together with Mysten Labs, we are committed to unlocking new possibilities using our advanced AI algorithms and data warehousing technology with Sui. This transformative journey displays our dedication to revolutionizing data analytics and content delivery but also reaffirms our dedication to delivering unparalleled value to users and partners.”

About BytePlus

BytePlus is designed to help businesses grow and improve efficiency by providing them with cutting-edge technology solutions that are powered by ByteDance's vast knowledge and expertise accumulated through serving billions of users globally. The platform offers a range of services, including personalized recommendation algorithms, AI technologies, machine learning, video and image recognition, cloud data warehouse, and content delivery. With these tools, businesses can improve their customer experience, enhance their products and services, and gain a competitive edge in the market.

About Sui

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences. Learn more: https://sui.io

About Mysten Labs

Mysten Labs is a team of leading distributed systems, programming languages, and cryptography experts whose founders were senior executives and lead architects of pioneering blockchain projects. The mission of Mysten Labs is to create foundational infrastructure for web3. Learn more: https://mystenlabs.com

