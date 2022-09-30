Dubai, United Arab Emirates: A month ahead of his birthday, Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan lit up the world’s tallest building, The Burj Khalifa, on Wednesday evening, in a brand campaign for the UAE-based conglomerate Burjeel Holdings. For the past few years, on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, the Burj Khalifa has lit up in honor of the superstar.

Shah Rukh Khan is the face of the group that owns 39 hospitals and medical centers under the Burjeel, Medeor, LLH, Lifecare, and Tajmeel brands in the UAE and Oman.

The campaign, ‘We Are Committed To Your Care’, which is set to appear region-wide on multiple platforms features the Abu Dhabi-headquartered healthcare powerhouse’s homegrown success story. . It is based on the group’s vision of connecting care, scale & community in health.

The video begins with Shah Rukh Khan’s tribute to the UAE’s heroic martyrs at the national and cultural landmark of Wahat Al Karama. The 70-second video also showcases the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the group's flagship facility, Burjeel Medical City.

“Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Wahat Al Karama depict the essence of the UAE and reflect Abu Dhabi’s growth into a global hub. The video draws parallels between the ideals that inspired these landmarks and Burjeel Holdings’ ethos of serving the community,” said Mr. Prashant Issar, Director of the campaign video, who also directed the Dubai Tourism campaign featuring Shah Rukh Khan.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, said, “We are proud to launch the campaign with superstar Shah Rukh Khan that epitomizes the values we cherish. It symbolizes Burjeel Holdings’ ambition to become a global leader in healthcare based out of a country that has inspired the world with its fascinating growth story.”

About Burjeel Holdings

Founded in 2007, Burjeel Holdings is one of the leading private healthcare services providers in the UAE with a growing presence in Oman and the GCC. With a network of 61 assets, including 39 hospitals and medical centers, as well as pharmacies and other allied services, the Group provides the highest standard of patient care in the region.

For more information visit: https://burjeelholdings.com/

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

Burjeel Holdings

M Unnikrishnan

Corporate Communications Officer

krish@burjeelholdings.com