In the leadup to Eid Al Adha, Burgan Bank is once again participating in supporting the Eidity campaign in collaboration with the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK), the Kuwait Banking Association (KBA), and KNET. As part of the campaign, a total of 17 ATMs spread across the Bank’s Head Office, select branches (Al-Jahra and Al-Adailiya), and a number of malls, including the Avenues, Al Khiran Mall, Al Kout Mall, Marina Mall, Maghateer Mall and 360 Mall, will provide bank customers and the public with cash bills in all denominations. In addition, the Bank is providing customers with Eidya cash bills through its 29 branches across Kuwait, due to increased demand during the Eid period.

The Eidity initiative has been quite successful throughout the past few years, being well received by customers and the public at large, as it facilitates the easy withdrawal of Eidyas. On its part, Burgan Bank has always been committed to participating in and supporting all initiatives organized by CBK and KBA to help serve all customers of the banking sector in Kuwait.

Every year, Burgan Bank also offers a complimentary Eidya delivery service to its Elite and Private Banking customers, in collaboration with Peacock Concierge. As part of this service, the Bank delivers fresh bank notes in the denominations of the customer’s choice and to any location they prefer – be it their home or workplace – to save them the hassle of visiting a branch in person.

-Ends-

About Burgan Bank

Established in 1977, Burgan Bank is a Kuwait-based conventional bank with a significant focus on the corporate and financial institution sectors. From its earliest days, the Bank has significantly sought to diversify its offering to cater to its growing retail and private banking customer base.

Burgan Bank has majority-owned subsidiaries, collectively known as the “Burgan Bank Group”, in the MENAT region. This Group is supported by one of the largest branch networks across the region and includes: Gulf Bank Algeria – AGB (Algeria), Tunis International Bank – TIB (Tunisia), and Burgan Bank Turkey. Furthermore, Burgan Bank has a presence in the UAE through its corporate office, Burgan Financial Services Limited.

The Bank has continuously improved its performance over the years, through an expanded revenue structure, diversified funding sources, and a strong capital base. The adoption of state-of-the-art services and technology has positioned it as a trendsetter in the domestic market and within the MENA region. Moreover, Burgan Bank’s brand has been built on a foundation of real values – trust, commitment, excellence, and progression – which serve as a reminder of the high standards to which the Bank always aspires. In fact, the Bank’s core philosophy of ‘Driven by You’ is the foundation on which its products and services are continuously developed.

The Bank obtained the ISO/IEC 27001: 2022 Information Security Management Systems certificate (ISMS), ISO /IEC 27701:2019 Privacy Information Management Systems (PIMS), ISO/IEC 20000-1: 2018 Information Technology Service Management System (ITSMS) and was re-certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS), making it one of the few banks in the GCC and Kuwait to receive such certification for five consecutive times. The Bank also has the distinction of being the only Bank in Kuwait to have won the JP Morgan Chase Quality Recognition Award for twenty consecutive years. Moreover, in a testament to its dedication to the development of its human capital, Burgan Bank is the first bank in Kuwait to be certified as a Great Place to Work®, earning the distinct honor in 2023.

Burgan Bank is a majority-owned subsidiary of KIPCO (Kuwait Projects Company), one of the largest holding companies in the MENA region.