Cairo: Hitachi Energy today inaugurated its new Cairo office, marking a milestone in the company’s expansion in Egypt and underscoring its growing role in strengthening resilient, sustainable energy infrastructure across Africa.

The Ambassadors of Japan and Sweden to Egypt, and a representative from the Embassy of Switzerland, alongside Mohamed Hosseiny, Managing Director for Africa at Hitachi Energy, attended the inauguration. The opening of the Cairo office reflects Hitachi Energy’s long-term commitment to the Egyptian market and supports the company’s future growth plans.

Designed to enhance collaboration, efficiency, and sustainability, the new office brings all Hitachi Energy employees in Egypt under one roof, enabling closer coordination across teams and stronger engagement with customers and partners. The consolidation further reinforces Egypt’s position as a strategic regional base for the company’s African operations.

The facility was designed with a holistic, low-impact philosophy at its core. High-performance glazed façades harness abundant natural daylight, reducing reliance on artificial lighting. These integrated sustainability measures, along with other qualities, significantly lower operational energy and water footprint, supporting long-term environmental responsibility.

“Egypt plays a pivotal role in Hitachi Energy’s long-term vision for Africa,” said Mohamed Hosseiny, Managing Director for Africa at Hitachi Energy. “This new office is more than a physical expansion. It reflects our continued investment in local talent and operational excellence to deploy our state-of-art technologies that supports sustainable economic growth and energy resilience across the region.”

Hitachi Energy is proud to be a major contributor to the expansion and modernization of the energy system in Egypt through its flagship projects like the Egypt-Saudi HVDC link and the East Oueinat STATCOM. Through the Egypt–Saudi HVDC interconnection and the East Oueinat STATCOM, Hitachi Energy is strengthening Egypt’s grid resilience, enabling cross‑border power exchange, and supporting the large‑scale integration of renewables to drive long‑term energy security and economic growth.

The Ambassador of Japan to Egypt, H.E. Amb. Fumio Iwai, congratulated Hitachi Energy on its new Egypt office, emphasizing it will serve as a pivotal hub for the company's continued growth across Africa. He reiterated the Japanese Government's commitment to collaborating closely with the Egyptian government to further enhance the business environment for Japanese companies, including Hitachi and to deepen cooperation with partner nations like Sweden and Switzerland, aiming to contribute to the development of Egypt and Africa.

“It was a pleasure for me to attend the opening of Hitachi Energy’s new office in Cairo,” said H.E. Dag Juhlin Dannfelt, Ambassador of Sweden to Egypt. “We congratulate Hitachi Energy on this important milestone, which reflects confidence in Egypt’s energy sector and Sweden’s strong belief in innovation-driven partnerships. Hitachi Energy plays a leading role in delivering clean, secure and resilient energy solutions that support Egypt’s Vision 2030 and the region’s sustainable future.”

Egypt remains a cornerstone of Hitachi Energy’s African footprint. The company’s transformer manufacturing facility in the country plays a vital role in delivering advanced energy solutions across the continent, exporting to multiple regional markets and supporting the development of future-ready power infrastructure.

Hitachi Energy remains committed to Egypt as a cornerstone for its business, accelerating the energy transition and contributing to a more sustainable energy future.

