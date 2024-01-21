Kuwait: Burgan Bank donated a variety of essential equipment and supplies to the Kuwait Society for the Handicapped’s (KSH) Al Ahmadi Educational Center, under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Fawaz Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah - Governor of Al Ahmadi. With this initiative, the Bank extends its support to the KSH by contributing to the continued emotional, mental, physical, and educational support of the differently abled children in Kuwait, stemming from its role in corporate social responsibility.

This initiative comes as part of Burgan Bank’s year-long strategic partnership with Al Ahmadi Governorate. The joint efforts this collaboration entails help ensure social sustainability across the community by contributing to the elevation of its members’ quality of life. Burgan Bank’s ongoing partnership with Al Ahmadi Governorate for holistic community development further amplifies the Bank’s expansive social responsibility strategy and commitment to the top Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) industry practices.

Commenting on the initiative, Mrs. Kholoud AlFeeli, Deputy General Manager – Marketing and Communication at Burgan Bank, said: “In adherence to the ESG principles of social sustainability, we pay great attention to designing programs and initiatives that guarantee inclusion and rounded development for all segments of our community, especially those who face greater day-to-day challenges. This includes people with disabilities, who constitute a very valuable element of society and whose growth and inclusion signifies the overall health of our society.”

“On our steadfast journey of social responsibility, and as per the dedicated strategy that directs it, we are aware that the success of developing our community comprehensively requires the cooperation of many institutions, both public and private,” added AlFeeli. “As we continue to take active steps toward transforming our social responsibility strategy into an actionable plan of year-long initiatives, we are delighted to have dedicated partners such as Al Ahmadi Governorate, who share our values, beliefs, and passion for positive change.”

On his part, Mr. Ibrahim Al-Foudari, Director of the Technical Office and Chairman of the Organizing Committee at Al Ahmadi Governorate, said: “The diversity that lies at the heart of the Kuwaiti society and the community of Al Ahmadi holds potential for collective success and welfare, but only if all members of society are adequately supported and enabled to realize their full potential. As part of the Governorate’s ‘My Governorate is the Most Beautiful’ program, we continue to contribute to the empowerment of all groups in society, including children and youth with disabilities, who require special resources to ensure their talents, skills, and abilities are fully utilized in the nationwide journey of development.”

It serves to note that Burgan Bank’s social responsibility program extends its support to various segments of its community, including athletes, artists, entrepreneurs, and more. Realizing the unique potential of each group and each individual, the Bank’s overarching social responsibility program continues to echo the same appreciation of individual needs and aspirations that it embeds in the development of its banking products and services.

