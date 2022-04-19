B.TECH attributed 18.6% of its online sales to personalization driven by Algonomy Recommend TM

Egypt’s top electronics retailer creates hyper-personalized online experiences with industry’s best in class AI-powered recommendation solution

Bengaluru and Cairo: Algonomy, the leader in Algorithmic Decisioning Platform, today announced that B.TECH, Egypt’s number 1 consumer electronics retailer with over 100 stores and a growing online presence, is leveraging its flagship recommendation engine to improve product discovery across the digital commerce journey. B.TECH attributes 18.6% of its sales from web, mobile site and apps to the personalized recommendations driven by Algonomy RecommendTM.

B.TECH saw its revenue from eCommerce grow significantly in 2020 as consumers were home bound and relied on gadgets and electronics for not just professional, but also for social and entertainment needs. The retailer recognized the need to aid product discovery and help online shoppers explore the product catalog to make an informed buying decision.

Algonomy RecommendTM delivers contextually relevant product recommendations with a library of 150+ pre-built strategies. Each product recommendation for each shopper is handpicked by an ensemble model based decisioning engine in real time, considering business goals and shopper stage in the purchase funnel.

“We are really excited with the results that Algonomy is able to deliver on our online channels. Our customers are very particular about specific product features and a gadget’s compatibility with their existing devices, hence the ability to recommend relevant similar and complementary products is crucial. Today personalized recommendations directly contribute to 5% revenue from cross-sell and we are seeing 10 times more revenue on the cart page.”, said Hazem Salah, Principal Product Manager for E-Commerce & Innovation at B.TECH. “This motivates us to take things to the next level by extending personalized shopping to our 100+ stores across the country and deliver on our vision for a customer-centric omnichannel experience.

“The success of B.TECH in their market is impressive and we are thrilled to be part of their incredible journey” , said Amit Agarwal, SVP Business Development APAC & MEA at Algonomy. “Over the years, our team is constantly thinking of ways to boost B.TECH’s market standing, inspire loyalty amongst their shoppers, and ultimately help them fast track their growth”.

About Algonomy

Algonomy (previously Manthan-RichRelevance) empowers leading brands to become digital-first with the industry’s only real-time Algorithmic Decisioning Platform that unifies data, decisioning, and orchestration across marketing, digital commerce, and merchandising for the retail industry. With industry-leading retail AI connecting demand to supply with a real-time customer data platform as the foundation, Algonomy enables 1:1 omnichannel personalization, customer journey orchestration, merchandise analytics, and supplier collaboration. Algonomy is a trusted partner to more than 400 leading retailers and brands, QSRs, convenience stores, and more; with a global presence spanning over 20 countries. More at algonomy.com

About B.TECH

B.TECH is the largest specialized retail chain in the field of home appliances and consumer electronics in Egypt. The company was established in 1997, with a client-oriented approach that enabled its fast growth and expansion in the market. Today, B.TECH has more than 115 stores across 25 governorates and is the leading retailer in its field as the largest and exclusive distributor of most prestigious brands. With 5000 employees, B.TECH stands as the largest specialized retail and trade network capable of servicing more than 20 million visitors every year nationwide.

