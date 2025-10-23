Dubai, UAE – Bright Pattern, a global leader in omnichannel contact center technology, and Voxtron Middle East LLC, a premier provider of communication solutions based in Dubai, today announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to accelerate AI-driven customer experience in the UAE.

Through this collaboration, Voxtron’s flagship cloud contact center platform, Voxvantage, is now powered by Bright Pattern’s advanced AI capabilities. The integration brings intelligent automation, real-time analytics, and smarter customer engagement tools to enterprises across the region.

“This partnership reflects Voxtron’s commitment to offering scalable, AI-enabled solutions that meet the rising expectations of today’s digital-first customers,” said Padickapparambil Thomas, CEO of Voxtron Middle East LLC. “Bright Pattern’s AI-powered omnichannel platform is the perfect fit for our vision of delivering top-tier customer experience solutions. With these capabilities embedded in Voxvantage, our enterprise customers can scale efficiently while providing truly personalized service.”

Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern, added: “Partnering with Voxtron gives us a strong presence in the UAE, supported by their deep market expertise. Together, we aim to empower enterprises with intelligent cloud-native solutions that transform customer engagement.”

Headquartered in Dubai, Voxtron Middle East has been at the forefront of digital transformation in enterprise communications for over a decade. The company specializes in delivering cloud contact centers, unified communications, and collaboration tools tailored for multiple industries. Its solutions are hosted on Moro Hub, a Digital DEWA company, ensuring secure, compliant, and sustainable data hosting within the UAE—an essential advantage for regulated sectors.

Bright Pattern is recognized for its simple yet powerful AI-native omnichannel platform, combining automatic call distribution (ACD), AI-driven analytics, workforce management (WFM), and fast deployment. Serving more than 500 customers in 30 countries, the company is known for its flexibility, offering both cloud and on-premises options with high ROI.

The partnership between Voxtron and Bright Pattern represents a unique convergence of global innovation and regional expertise, aligned with the UAE’s national vision for digital excellence. Together, the companies will enable organizations to enhance customer journeys, optimize operations, and embrace the future of intelligent engagement.

Voxtron is a leading Customer engagement solutions provider based in Dubai, specializing in contact centers, unified communications, CRM and collaboration tools. With over a decade of regional expertise, Voxtron helps organizations deliver seamless, AI-enabled customer engagement. Visit: www.voxtronme.com

Bright Pattern provides an AI-powered omnichannel contact center platform that is simple, fast to deploy, and highly scalable. With more than 500 customers across 30 countries, Bright Pattern helps enterprises deliver exceptional customer experiences with flexible deployment options. Visit: www.brightpattern.com