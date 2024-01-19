Nine teams comprising 50 students from India, Indonesia, and the UAE presented their business ideas to a distinguished panel of judges

Team Netra AI secured the first place for their AI-based device for the visually impaired.

Dubai, UAE– The Young Entrepreneurs Bootcamp (YEB), organized by BITS Pilani Dubai Campus (BPDC), has concluded, marking a significant milestone for aspiring entrepreneurs. The transformative week-long residential program unfolded over five days, providing students in Grades 9 to 12 with an immersive experience in technology-driven innovation and the intricate nuances of the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

YEB was a carefully curated initiative featuring illuminating sessions led by eminent professors, seasoned industrialists, and accomplished alumni. The program seamlessly integrated hands-on activities, offering students unparalleled exposure to state-of-the-art laboratories, interactions with multinational corporations, insights into global investment trends, and a dynamic exploration of the innovative startup landscape.

The official inauguration of YEB 2023 saw distinguished speakers, H.E. Laila Rahhal El Atfani, President & Founder of Business Gate & Women Business Circle, and Mr. Prabhakar Reddy, an esteemed BPDC alumnus and co-founder of the Unicorn company FalconX, gracing the event. Professor Srinivasan Madapusi, Director of BPDC, captivated the audience with his wisdom and experiences.

In her inaugural speech, H.E. Laila Rahhal El Atfani emphasized the importance of knowledge acquisition in the entrepreneurial journey. She urged aspiring entrepreneurs to prioritize skill development, focus on leadership, overcome challenges with meticulous preparation, seek advice from experienced individuals, and maintain a resilient and proactive mindset. Mr. Prabhakar Reddy provided valuable insights into his entrepreneurial journey, underscoring the pivotal role of education and the significance of initiating ventures early.

Professor Srinivasan Madapusi, Director of BPDC, commended the event and the participants, stating, "YEB 2023 showcased an exemplary blend of innovation, collaboration, and entrepreneurial spirit. The dedication and passion displayed by the young minds involved are truly commendable. This program serves as a testament to the potential that lies within the younger generation, and it is heartening to witness their commitment to shaping a successful entrepreneurial future."

YEB also featured hands-on workshops on IoT, 3D printing, and idea generation led by industry experts. The program included sessions on business law, ethics, and finance, enriched by virtual interactions and practical insights.

The success of YEB 2023 serves as an inspiration for future endeavors and reinforces BPDC's commitment to nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit among the youth. For more information on BITS Pilani Dubai Campus and its various programs, visit https://www.bits-pilani.ac.in/dubai/