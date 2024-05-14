DJIBOUTI City, Djibouti: -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- PAIX Data Centres, a leading provider of data center solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic joint venture with the Djibouti Sovereign Fund to construct a state-of-the-art cloud- and carrier-neutral data centre in Djibouti. This landmark project represents a significant milestone in Africa's digital infrastructure development and underscores the commitment of both parties to fostering innovation and growth in the region.

The joint venture between PAIX Data Centres and the Djibouti Sovereign Fund brings together industry expertise and local knowledge to deliver world-class data center services tailored to the unique needs of Djibouti and the broader East African region. The new facility will serve as a strategic interconnection hub for internet service providers (ISPs), cloud providers, financial institutions, and enterprises seeking reliable and scalable infrastructure to support their digital initiatives.

Ten undersea cables connect to Djibouti, with a further three under construction, making the data centre a key access point for PAIX and its customers that wish to serve emerging markets in the region.

PAIX will purchase the land, buildings and data center equipment. The facility will have about 50,000 square feet of net usable space and up to 5 megawatts of critical power. The first phase is expected to open in 2026.

PAIX Djibouti will offer state-of-the-art infrastructure, including advanced cooling systems, redundant power sources, and robust security measures, to ensure optimal performance and reliability for mission-critical applications and services. With a capacity of multiple megawatts, the data centre will cater to the diverse needs of customers across various industries, providing them with the necessary tools and resources to accelerate innovation and drive business success.

“PAIX’s investment in JIB1 positions it at the crossroads of connectivity between Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia" PAIX CEO Wouter van Hulten said. "The strong network hub that is created by the aggregation of multiple undersea cable landing points connecting to terrestrial cables makes Djibouti a highly attractive gateway.

"We have received strong interest from our connectivity, CDN, social media, and cloud customers seeking to serve the emerging markets that can be accessed by these cables," he continued. We plan to develop thriving magnetic cloud and content hubs in Djibouti.”

Jean-Andre Gbarssin of the Djibouti Sovereign Fund says: "As the heart of Africa's digital economy, Djibouti plays a strategic role in facilitating connectivity between Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, PAIX Djibouti will serve as a catalyst for digital inclusion and economic development, empowering businesses to unlock new opportunities and realize their full potential in the digital age. And we're delighted as the Sovereign Wealth Fund to be part of this investment.

PAIX Data Centres and the Djibouti Sovereign Fund remain committed to delivering best-in-class data centre solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers and contribute to the growth and prosperity of Djibouti and the broader Horn of Africa region. PAIX Data Centres is already operating in Accra Ghana, and Nairobi Kenya.

-Ends-

Distributed by African Media Agency. on behalf of IC Publications

About the Fonds Souverain de Djibouti

Fonds Souverain de Djibouti “FSD” is a sovereign wealth fund, created in the form of a joint stock company by Law No. 075/AN/20/8th L of March 29, 2020. The mandate of the Fund is to help improve governance and catalyze investments – by co-investing alongside private investors – in strategic sectors of the economy to build long-term wealth for future generation, foster inclusion, and create jobs. FSD aims to diversify and modernize the country’s economy as well as boost the growth of the country by relying on a competitive private sector.

FSD has a local, regional and global scope and is governed by the highest standards of governance: the Santiago Principles.

About PAIX Data Centres

PAIX Data Centres is a leading provider of data centre solutions, offering state-of-the-art facilities and services to meet the evolving needs of businesses across Africa. With a focus on reliability, carrier neutrality, scalability, and security, PAIX Data Centres enables organizations to harness the power of technology and drive digital transformation. From ISPs and cloud providers to financial institutions and enterprises, PAIX Data Centres delivers innovative solutions that fuel growth and success in today's digital economy to businesses of all sizes.

For more information about PAIX Data Centres and its services, visit www.paix.io