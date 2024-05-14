United Arab Emirates: Millennium Hotels and Resorts Middle East & Africa proudly announced its membership with the the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance (the Alliance) at Arabian Travel Market (ATM), reaffirming the brand's unwavering commitment to fostering sustainability across the region's vibrant hospitality industry.

As a new affiliate member, Millennium Hotels & Resorts Middle East & Africa aligns with nearly 50 global members, collectively addressing critical challenges affecting the planet, communities, and the hospitality industry. Committed to instigating sustainable change, the Alliance offers invaluable resources and programs, empowering the hospitality sector to create a future that prioritizes prosperity and responsibility.

At the forefront of sustainable initiatives, Millennium Hotels & Resorts MEA leads environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals in alignment with the region's evolving priorities. Through its strong sustainability program, the "Millennium’s Green Path Brand Playbook," the brand sets ambitious targets, including a 27% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

As environmental consciousness continues to rise among travellers, Millennium Hotels & Resorts is strategically positioned to attract green-thinking visitors both presently and in the future. By integrating eco-friendly practices into operations and forging partnerships with local green initiatives, the brand not only offers guests incredible accommodation options but also significantly reduces its carbon footprint.

Mr. Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim, CEO of Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA and Lakhraim Group, said: "Millennium Hotels & Resorts MEA is thrilled to join the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance as a key member across the Middle East & Africa territory. We are committed to environmental responsibility and believe that the Alliance's collaborative approach and resources will be instrumental in achieving our sustainability goals. Together with like-minded global leaders, we aim to spearhead positive change in the hospitality industry, driving towards a more sustainable future for our planet, people, and businesses. Through our Green Path Brand Playbook and focus on partnering with local businesses, we are actively working to minimize our environmental footprint and create a lasting impact for the environments and economies we operate in.

Glenn Mandziuk, Chief Executive Officer of the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance comments on its latest affiliate member to join the network: "Announcing Millennium Hotels Middle East & Africa as our latest member at ATM is a fantastic moment for the Alliance. As a truly global organisation, we are increasing our reach across the Middle East and Africa and Millennium Hotels is integral to moving the region towards Net Positive Hospitality. Collectively, we will lead the global hospitality industry towards a sustainable, prosperous future. that thrives by giving back more than it takes.”

The announcement coincides with the Alliance's recent rebranding at the prestigious Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh, signifying its global influence global influence and commitment to sustainable practices across the globe.

ABOUT MILLENNIUM HOTELS & RESORTS

Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) is the global brand of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Limited (M&C), a global hotel company which owns, manages and operates over 150 hotels across some 80 locations worldwide throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East, New Zealand and the United States. Its properties are in key gateway cities such as London, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Dubai, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong. Occupying the best locations around the world, MHR has the perfect address for business and leisure travelers. M&C is the hotel arm of Singapore listed global real estate company City Developments Limited and is a member of the Hong Leong Group.

Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa currently operates almost 55+ hotels, with 20+ hotels in the development pipeline across the region. From a single property in Abu Dhabi, Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa has expanded into various neighboring destinations, cultivating partnerships with reputable owners, and is now recognized as one of the fastest growing hotel management companies in the region. For more information, please visit www.millenniumhotels.com

About the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance

The World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance brings together engaged hospitality companies and the wider hospitality value chain, along with strategic partners, to address key challenges affecting the planet, people and places around the world.

Through their strategic initiatives and global networks, they develop practical programmes and resources to create a prosperous and responsible hospitality sector that gives back to the destination more than it takes.

Their members represent over 50,000 hotels spanning 270 brands – totaling over 7 million rooms – and include world-leading companies including Accor, Choice Hotels International, Hilton, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, as well as regional brands. Their network also includes other parts of the hospitality value chain, including owners, investors, suppliers, and other partners to further drive joined up action on sustainability, and accelerate the industry on the path to Net Positive Hospitality.