UAE, Dubai: BHM Capital Financial Services PSC, one of the leading companies in the UAE’s financial markets, has been granted the license to become a Promotor from the Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA).

Upon obtaining this license, BHM Capital will be able to invite investors in any way and by any means to buy or subscribe in financial products while defining the issuer whether local or foreigner and all the means of communicating with it.

Abdel Hadi Al Sadi, CEO of BHM Capital, expressed his sincere gratitude to the Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA), for their efforts in developing a conducive environment for businesses to grow in the UAE and stated “obtaining this license is a solid reflection of the company’s vision and position as a leading provider of financial services in the region. Our goal is to keep providing our clients with access to all new investment opportunities.”

Al-Sadi added, “BHM Capital is continuously growing and strengthening its presence in local, regional, and global markets, while also expanding its business scope and implementing international practices and systems. The company has many promising plans to utilize the full potential of their high-quality and reliable strategy, which aims to meet customer needs and increase returns for shareholders and investors.”

About BHM Capital Financial Services:

BHM Capital is a leading financial services company listed in the Dubai Financial Market and regulated by the UAE Securities & Commodities Authority providing services to individual and corporate investors. Since its establishment, it has been one of the top-ranked firms in the country’s financial markets and a pioneer in financial technology, making it a regional leader in providing essential tools for corporate and individual clients.

For more information, please visit: www.bhmuae.ae