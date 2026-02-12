Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: In an evening shaped by immersive storytelling, light, and theatrical spectacle, BEYOND Developments unveiled EVERMORE, its first fully masterplanned destination on Marjan Beach in Ras Al Khaimah.

Representing the opening chapter of BEYOND’s 2026 growth strategy, EVERMORE signals a bold expansion beyond Dubai. Conceived as a long-term cultural and residential district, the masterplan introduces a new vision for waterfront living, drawing inspiration from French classical elegance and reinterpreting it through contemporary architecture, nature integration, and lifestyle-led placemaking.

Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman of BEYOND Developments, said: “Ras Al Khaimah is witnessing a new phase of development, underpinned by disciplined planning, rising global relevance and the long-term vision of its leadership whose support has been instrumental in enabling our entry into the emirate.”

“The new masterplan, EVERMORE, spans more than 7 million square feet of gross floor area with a projected gross development value exceeding AED 25 billion. It brings together an exceptional coastal destination with world-class design, hospitality, and community-led placemaking. It stands as a defining milestone in our journey, marking our first expansion outside Dubai and first destination in Ras Al Khaimah, and reflecting our commitment to contributing meaningfully to the Emirate’s urban, tourism, and economic evolution,” added Amjad.

Abdulla Al Abdouli, the Group CEO of Marjan, said: “EVERMORE represents a significant milestone for Marjan Beach and Ras Al Khaimah. As the second-largest masterplan within our portfolio, it strengthens Marjan Beach’s evolution as a destination where lifestyle, hospitality, and nature come together to shape the future of the emirate.”

“We are proud to partner with BEYOND on this transformative development, which will serve as a defining anchor for Marjan Beach and a key chapter in Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate and tourism growth story. This masterplan adds a meaningful new layer to the beach’s evolution and strengthens its positioning as a global lifestyle and investment destination,” added Al Abdouli.

Located on a prime beachfront plot opposite Wynn Al Marjan Island, EVERMORE occupies one of the most strategic sites within the emirate’s emerging Beach District. Framed by open sea views on one side and Marjan’s future largest botanical garden on the other, the destination creates a distinctive setting where architecture, hospitality, and public realm spaces align seamlessly with water and greenery.

Anchored by 250,000 sq. metres of landscaped open spaces, including a central botanical garden, EVERMORE is designed as a fully pedestrian masterplan. Shaded walkways and green connections link the botanical garden to 3.5 kilometres of accessible beachfront, reinforcing walkability, wellbeing and human-centric living. The destination integrates residential, hospitality and retail components, including 1 million sq. ft. of hospitality and branded residential offerings, alongside a festival and events plaza, botanical souks, an F&B village and a continuous beachfront promenade, together forming a self-sustained cultural and leisure district.

The unveiling of EVERMORE took place through a meticulously curated launch experience that transcended the conventions of a traditional real estate announcement. Set within an immersive environment shaped by light, layered soundscapes, and theatrical storytelling, the evening translated the spirit of the masterplan into a living narrative. Guests were guided through a sensory journey where architecture, nature, and human connection converged, offering a first glimpse into the emotion, scale, and vision behind the destination before its physical realisation on the shores of Marjan Beach.

Architecturally inspired by the French classical design, the masterplan reinterprets proportion, symmetry, and timeless spatial order, through a contemporary lens. Cascading buildings are arranged to maximise uninterrupted sea and landscape views, integrating seamlessly with the terrain. This layered composition enhances daylight, privacy, and visual openness, while wind-flow strategies, shaded pathways, dense greenery, and pedestrian bridges ensure year-round comfort and seamless connectivity.

EVERMORE is designed to endure across generations, contributing meaningfully to the Ras Al Khaimah Vision 2030 and the emirate’s evolving urban and economic narrative.

About BEYOND Developments

BEYOND Developments, the bold and forward-thinking real estate brand, represents the next evolution in the UAE’s real estate landscape. Rooted in design excellence and guided by the belief that nature and wellness are integral to modern living, BEYOND creates waterfront destinations where architecture, landscape, and lifestyle exist in harmony. Each development is envisioned as a living narrative, crafted to inspire emotion, create meaningful connections, and elevate everyday life. Guided by five defining pillars of exceptional locations, architectural fluidity, people-centric communities, inclusive excellence, and nature as infrastructure, BEYOND shapes environments that endure, captivate, and reflect the essence of living boldly.

About Marjan

Marjan is the investment, hospitality and lifestyle company in Ras Al Khaimah, redefining destination development by combining visionary master planning with world-class hospitality and vibrant community living. As the force behind iconic projects such as Al Marjan Island, Marjan Beach, RAK Central, and the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island, Marjan is driving Ras Al Khaimah’s transformation into one of the world’s most dynamic, sustainable, and liveable destinations for investors, residents and visitors alike.