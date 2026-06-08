Dubai, United Arab Emirates: BEYOND Developments today unveiled The Yards, a master-planned destination in City of Arabia, and simultaneously launched Arancia, the project’s first residential cluster.

Situated in one of Dubai's most strategically positioned and fast-evolving urban districts, BEYOND’s first inland masterplan represents a significant milestone in the developer’s expansion across the UAE. The Yards reflects the company’s conviction in the long-term potential of one of Dubai's most compelling future growth corridors.

The Yards spans 2.3 million square feet of gross floor area and will be home to 1,560 residential units ranging from one- to three-bedroom apartments. The Mediterranean-inspired masterplan is designed around a one-kilometre green spine, with 70 per cent of its total area committed to open landscape. It is positioned along an urban corridor that connects key employment, entertainment, and transport nodes throughout the emirate.

Adil Taqi, CEO of BEYOND Developments, said: “The Yards is an AED 4 billion commitment to a district where scale, connectivity, and a genuine scarcity of quality supply are converging to create one of the most compelling long-term investment cases in Dubai. It is also a reflection of how BEYOND is growing deliberately, across emirates and across typologies, bringing our philosophy of nature-led, design-driven living to the locations we believe will define the UAE's urban future. At BEYOND, we anticipate demand rather than follow it, and every masterplan we bring to market is an expression of that conviction.

“The fundamentals driving this market are structural, not cyclical: sustained population growth, world-class infrastructure, sound governance, and a leadership vision that continuously sets the global benchmark. BEYOND is not simply a developer operating in this market; we are a reflection of the confidence this market commands, and every masterplan we bring forward is our commitment to its continued ascent.”

The launch reflects continued confidence in Dubai's long-term growth trajectory, supported by strong demographic expansion, significant infrastructure investment, and the city's ability to attract global talent, businesses, and capital.

The Yards benefits from a high-connectivity address, including nearby metro infrastructure as part of Dubai's planned public transport network expansion. The strategic location places it within an area expected to see sustained demand and long-term capital appreciation as infrastructure investment and connectivity continue to advance. The site also offers direct connectivity to Dubai International Airport within 25 minutes and to Al Maktoum International Airport within 38 minutes, reinforcing its strategic positioning as both airports continue to grow.

Unveiling the masterplan’s first residential cluster, BEYOND also launched Arancia Yards, which offers 272 residences across three low-rise buildings spanning one-, two- and three-bedroom typologies. The cluster is organised around a 4,200sqm landscaped sunken garden, which represents the social and experiential heart of the community, complete with 3,000sqm of rooftop terraces and more than 2,000 sqm of retail and food and beverage space integrated at ground level. The low-rise, landscape-first typology reflects a deliberate product positioning: Human-scale, nature-integrated residential living that addresses a demonstrable gap in Dubai's inland premium supply.

Ramzi Rahal, Chief Development Officer of BEYOND Developments, said: "Arancia is the first expression of The Yards vision, introducing a low-rise, nature-led community designed around wellbeing, connectivity, and everyday quality of life. It establishes the character of the wider masterplan and reflects our belief that the most enduring communities are those that place people and nature at the centre of the living experience.”

BEYOND's portfolio already spanned waterfront locations on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Islands and Dubai Maritime City, as well as in the burgeoning northern emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. The Yards adds a significant inland Dubai destination to a development pipeline that reflects the company's broader strategy of targeting high-conviction locations across the UAE's evolving urban landscape.

About BEYOND

BEYOND Developments, the bold and forward-thinking real estate brand, represents the next evolution in the UAE’s real estate landscape. Rooted in design excellence and guided by the belief that nature and wellness are integral to modern living, BEYOND creates waterfront destinations where architecture, landscape, and lifestyle exist in harmony. Each development is envisioned as a living narrative, crafted to inspire emotion, create meaningful connections, and elevate everyday life. Guided by five defining pillars of exceptional locations, architectural fluidity, people-centric communities, inclusive excellence, and nature as infrastructure, BEYOND shapes environments that endure, captivate, and reflect the essence of living boldly.