Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Cyber, part of the Beyon Group, has been recognised by Deloitte for the fourth consecutive year as the fastest-growing cybersecurity company in the region, as part of the 5th edition of the Middle East & Cyprus Technology Fast 50.

The Deloitte Middle East Technology Fast 50 programme recognises the region’s fastest-growing technology companies based on verified multi-year revenue growth, placing Beyon Cyber among the region’s top-performing technology firms.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Shaikh Khalid bin Daij Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Beyon Cyber, said: “To achieve this recognition from Deloitte for the fourth consecutive year is a clear testament of Beyon Cyber’s sustained momentum and market leadership. This is not a one-year growth story, it is four years of disciplined execution, customer trust, and focused investment in cyber innovation. As one of the region’s leading cybersecurity companies, we are proud to be building from Bahrain a platform that is scaling across the GCC and beyond.”

Beyon Cyber’s growth has been supported by continued investment in advanced cybersecurity capabilities, including Orryx AI, its flagship AI-powered security operations platform. Orryx AI reflects Beyon Cyber’s vision for the future of security operations: one where AI and automation augment human expertise, reduce the burden of manual investigations, and help organisations respond to threats with greater speed, precision, and confidence.

Looking ahead, Beyon Cyber remains focused on expanding across the region, deepening its investment in AI-enabled cybersecurity, and helping organisations build faster, more intelligent security operations.

This press release has been issued by Beyon Corporate Communications & Sustainability Department. For further information, please contact Public.Relations@beyon.com

FOLLOW US:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beyoncyber/?hl=en

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/beyon-cyber/

About Beyon Cyber

Beyon Cyber, part of the Beyon group, is a cybersecurity provider operating the largest private sector CSOC (Cybersecurity Operations Centre) in Bahrain, leveraging an exclusive network of global partnerships to provide simple, cost-effective, world-class security services to customers. Beyon Cyber offers a complete portfolio of ready to be deployed turn-key solutions, advanced end-to-end cybersecurity solutions, as well as managed services and advisory to organizations across Bahrain and the region.

For more information, please visit www.beyoncyber.com or contact info@beyoncyber.com