Manama, Bahrain: Beyon held its annual Town Hall meeting at the Company’s headquarters in Hamala, on Tuesday 23 January. The Town Hall gathering was attended by Beyon Chairman Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Beyon CEO Mikkel Vinter, executive management, and over 1000 team members from all the Bahrain based Beyon companies.

The highlight of the Town Hall was the much-anticipated announcement of the annual Chairman’s Award winners, a moment eagerly awaited by all Beyon team members. Shaikh Abdulla announced the top 3 winners and personally presented them with trophies and cash prizes.

Beyon Chairman’s award is an important occasion as it serves to applaud and reward team members who have not only achieved remarkable accomplishments but also consistently embodied Beyon’s values. The 12 candidates competing for the 2023 Chairman’s award were selected from a pool of high-performing team members, nominated by management.

The winners for 2023 are in 3rd place, Beyon Sustainability Specialist, Lulwa Almerbati, in 2nd place Beyon Business Planning & Reporting Manager Ali Alshakhoori, and the winner of the Chairman’s Award is Beyon Cyber Sr. Security Architect Isa Almannai.

Speaking on the occasion, Beyon Chairman, Shaikh Abdulla, said, “This event is very close to my heart, and it reflects my personal appreciation for the hard work and remarkable efforts of the Beyon team members. Presenting these awards fills me with pride as the occasion highlights the high calibre of our team members. The winners have exceeded the highest standards while upholding the company’s values.”

Shaikh Abdulla continued, “The awards not only celebrate individual accomplishments but also shine a light on the collective achievements of the entire Beyon team. I hope that the annual Chairman’s awards serve as a source of motivation, inspiring everyone in Beyon to strive for excellence and have the opportunity to be selected as a future Chairman’s Award winner.”

Following the ceremony, Beyon’s team members were treated to a variety of entertainment with live music, while enjoying a delicious selection of international cuisines with live BBQ stations. The gathering, held outdoors at Centraal Club in Hamala, gave team members the chance to socialize and enjoy the beautiful weather.

-Ends-

This press release has been issued by Beyon Corporate Communications & Sustainability Department. For more information, please contact public.relations@beyon.com