BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in fintech and electronic financial transactions service, has been recognized among Albilad Newspaper’s “Top 50 Bahraini Companies”, highlighting its continued role in advancing Bahrain’s digital financial services sector and supporting the growth of the Kingdom’s fintech ecosystem.

The award was received by Abdulwahed AlJanahi, Chief Executive at BENEFIT, during a ceremony held in Manama in the presence of H.E. Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce, alongside senior officials, business leaders, and representatives from the public and private sectors.

This recognition reflects BENEFIT’s leading position in the Bahraini market and its continued commitment to advancing digital payment solutions and financial services that enhance efficiency, security, and accessibility for individuals and businesses. It also underscores the company’s role in strengthening Bahrain’s digital financial infrastructure and supporting the sector’s ongoing transformation in line with the evolving needs of the economy and the wider financial ecosystem.

The award forms part of Albilad Newspaper’s initiative to recognize Bahraini companies that have made a meaningful contribution to the national economy. The initiative highlights companies that demonstrate strong performance, sound governance, innovation, and economic impact, while supporting the competitiveness of the local market and promoting effective institutional practices.

Commenting on the recognition, Abdulwahed AlJanahi stated: “We are proud to see BENEFIT recognized among Bahrain’s Top 50 Companies by Albilad Newspaper. This recognition reflects the company’s position and its growing role in developing Bahrain’s fintech sector. It also speaks to the dedication of our team and their commitment to delivering trusted and innovative digital solutions that meet market needs and support the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey. We extend our sincere appreciation to Albilad Newspaper for this important initiative, which highlights the contribution of national companies to Bahrain’s economy.”

He added: “This recognition gives us further motivation to continue developing our digital solutions and investing in innovation to meet the needs of our customers and partners, while supporting the efficiency of the financial sector and the competitiveness of the national economy. We remain committed to strengthening Bahrain’s electronic payments and digital financial services ecosystem through advanced solutions that contribute to reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a leading financial and fintech hub.”

For more information,

Aisha Buhiji

Administrator, PR Corporate Communication

ayshab@benefit.bh www.benefit.bh

The Benefit Company B.S.C (C) P.O Box 2546, Seef District, Kingdom of Bahrain