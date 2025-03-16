Mr. Abdulwahed AlJanahi, BENEFIT’s Chief Executive and Chairman of Bahrain FinTech Bay, , has underscored the launch of Bahrain’s first satellite “Al Munther” as a landmark achievement in the nation’s journey towards excellence in space research and scientific exploration.

Mr. AlJanahi highlighted that this significant breakthrough is the culmination of dedicated efforts by a team of Bahraini researchers and experts, who collaborated with esteemed international research and academic institutions to bring this ambitious project to fruition.

Mr. Mr. AlJanahi commented, “This pioneering achievement not only reinforces Bahrain’s commitment to innovation but also strengthens its standing among advanced nations at the forefront of scientific and technological progress. We are proud of this national accomplishment, made possible under the visionary leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the continuous oversight of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Prime Minister, along with the support of Lieutenant General His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Advisor, Royal Guard Commander, and Secretary General of the Supreme Defence Council.”

Mr. AlJanahi further added, "This initiative is strategically aligned with the objectives of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030, which aims to drive the localization of advanced technologies, fortify national capabilities, and enhance the Kingdom’s competitive position across critical sectors. Central to this vision is the imperative to empower Bahraini youth with specialized expertise in satellite design and operations, fostering their active participation in the research, development, and manufacturing of next-generation space technologies in line with the highest international benchmarks."