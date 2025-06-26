Dubai, UAE - Codebase Technologies has entered a strategic partnership with Fuze, a digital asset infrastructure company based in the Middle East, to introduce crypto and digital asset capabilities to banks and fintechs across the region, through Codebase Technologies Digibanc™ platform.

The collaboration arrives at a time when interest in digital assets across the Middle East is quickly rising. Chainalysis reports that the MENA region saw over $566 billion in crypto transactions between July 2021 and June 2022, making it the fastest-growing crypto economy in the world during that period. However, the growth wasn’t just from retail investors, banks and regulators are actively exploring how to bring digital assets into regulated financial environments.

“We’re not trying to ride a trend,” said Omar Mansur, Managing Director – APAC, at Codebase Technologies. “Our clients are asking how to offer digital asset services in a way that fits into their existing systems and without undue burden on their compliance and operations teams. This partnership gives them a practical and fast way to do that, to capitalize on the significant market potential.”

Fuze brings the infrastructure piece to the table. Through a seamless integration with Digibanc™, Codebase Technologies’ clients will be able to plug into a set of tools that let them offer crypto products with less overhead and fewer moving parts.

“Banks have been circling the digital asset space for a while,” said Mo Ali, CEO at Fuze. “What’s been missing is a setup that feels familiar, that fits how they already operate. That’s what we’re offering with Codebase Technologies.”

Codebase Technologies has worked with banks and fintechs in MENA, APAC, and Europe, helping them launch digital banking propositions that are built around local market realities and tight timelines, launching singular propositions through to full-fledged digital and neobanks, on the Digibanc™ platform. Fuze brings the experience and tools needed to help banks navigate the often-complex reality of launching digital asset products from infrastructure to ensuring compliance with regulators.

This partnership aligns two areas of deep expertise to deliver a practical, institution-ready pathway into the expanding digital asset market. For banks and financial institutions, it represents a tangible opportunity to evolve their offerings in step with market demand, without disrupting core operations.

About Codebase Technologies

Born in the UAE, built for the world, Codebase Technologies is the MENA region’s homegrown digital banking technology powerhouse. As a boutique technology consultancy and transformation partner, Codebase Technologies goes beyond software to deliver real, measurable impact for financial institutions across the globe.

With a bold mission to unlock potential through disruptive innovation, Codebase Technologies empowers Islamic and conventional banks, fintechs, neobanks, lenders, and startups to not just digitize, but to differentiate, lead, and grow. Whether launching a greenfield neobank or modernizing legacy infrastructure, Codebase Technologies brings together strategic advisory, technology, and execution into one seamless offering.

At the heart of its innovation engine is Digibanc™ an award-winning, cloud-native, and API-first digital banking platform. Digibanc delivers end-to-end capabilities across channels, core banking, lending, card issuance, customer engagement, and more, supported by a robust ecosystem of over 650 market-ready APIs.

As one of the world’s fastest growing fintechs, Codebase Technologies has redefined what it means to innovate at speed and scale, bridging local insight with global execution.

About Fuze:

Fuze is MENA’s first-of-its-kind regulated digital assets infrastructure provider, offering financial institutions and businesses cutting-edge tools to integrate digital asset services securely an efficiently. Driven by a solutions-based approach, Fuze helps financial services providers to strategise, organise and implement digital assets infrastructure and quickly, securely launch regulated, world-class products across wealth and payments. Fuze was founded by an expert team of fintech, traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) leaders, with its co-founders holding extensive knowledge from experience in global hypergrowth businesses: the CEO, Mohammed Ali Yusuf (Mo Ali Yusuf) has held prominent roles at Checkout.com and Visa; Arpit Mehta (COO) was previously in the leadership team at fintech leaders like Simpl and Clear; Srijan Shetty (CTO) built algorithmic trading systems at Goldman Sachs and worked at tech leader Microsoft. Fuze offers a Digital-Assets-as-a-Service infrastructure platform which enables banks and fintechs to embed regulated digital assets products in a B2B2C fashion. Additionally, Fuze provides an Over-The-Counter (OTC) service that supports institutions, funds, and HNIs (high-net-worth individuals) in executing large digital asset trades securely and efficiently.