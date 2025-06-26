Solutions tackle community issues spanning sustainability, mobility and mental health

Academy empowers UAE youth, spurring innovation and social and economic growth

DUBAI – Projects tackling mental health, traffic congestion, sustainable food and accessible design are among 10 purpose-driven solutions awarded grants and support as part of Expo City Dubai Foundation’s Changemakers Academy – the city’s incubator to empower aspiring entrepreneurs to drive social, environmental and economic impact.

A shortlist of 16 teams from universities across the UAE presented their ideas to an expert panel of judges at a live pitching event on Wednesday. The successful projects include an AI-powered tool for monitoring mangroves, a smart, recyclable exhaust filter that reduces emissions in older vehicles, and a wearable device to assist blind people with spatial awareness. Each will receive a grant of up to AED 50,000, a business licence and workspace at Expo City. Part of Expo City Dubai’s wider business ecosystem, they will also have access to mentorship and support, helping transform their solutions into commercially viable businesses that drive positive change in the UAE community.

Yousuf Caires, Executive Director, Expo City Dubai Foundation, said: “We’re inspired by the creativity and commitment of these changemakers, whose solutions have real potential to improve the lives of people in our communities. At Expo City Dubai Foundation, we recognise that transformative ideas require an entire ecosystem to thrive, which is why we’re building a dynamic environment where these bright minds can collaborate, access resources and ultimately turn their boldest visions into tangible projects that benefit both society and our environment.”

Launched in February, the Changemakers Academy incentivises creative problem-solving, channelling the passion and ingenuity of young entrepreneurs to unearth impactful solutions across priority areas, chosen in consultation with Dubai’s Community Development Authority (CDA), aligning with the UAE’s Year of Community and reinforcing Expo City’s commitment to inspiring the next generation.

Mohammed Al Mheiri, Director of the Social Regulations Department at the Community Development Authority, said:

“We are proud to support the Expo City Dubai Foundation and its Changemakers Academy. This initiative exemplifies the power of cross-sector collaboration, bringing together government, academia, the private sector and civil society with a unified purpose: to address a range of societal needs and build a more sustainable and inclusive future. All candidates demonstrated authenticity, ownership and creativity, and we look forward to seeing how these promising teams of young entrepreneurs transform their ideas into meaningful social change with lasting, positive impact.”

The Changemakers Academy is part of Expo City Dubai Foundation, which aims to bridge the gap between people, ideas and resources by actively supporting social enterprises and problem-solvers to find, grow and scale innovative solutions to our most pressing challenges.

It received 148 applications from youth and students across public and private universities, from which it shortlisted 49 promising ideas to take part in a structured, hands-on training and mentorship programme, including an online bootcamp to support the design and development of their innovative solutions, delivered by Lumi, an AI-enabled platform that takes participants through design-thinking quests to enhance their critical skills.

The final selection is listed below:

Project name Sector Project description Unitors Education Connecting university student tutors with UAE families SpacePoint (SatKit) Education A modular CubeSat development kit and training programme that brings practical space education to the classroom Ember Social media Solving social media challenges Vantage Inclusion An affordable, wearable solution that provides blind people with real-time spatial awareness and obstacle detection Relpha Mental wellbeing A holistic app for young adults combining condition tracking and with emotionally resonant stories to boost wellbeing Biodegradable Bacterial Cellulose Wound Patch Medical, sustainability A biodegradable wound patch offering affordable and sustainable diabetic care Mangrove Ecosystem Monitoring Biodiversity An AI-powered tool for real-time mangrove ecosystems and soil carbon monitoring Sea Thrive Reef Moor Project Marine biodiversity A 3D-printed mooring system that protects seabeds and restores marine life Smart Rainwater Management Emergency & Response System (SRMERS) Sustainability A smart flood system using sensors and alerts to warn residents and collect rainwater Exhaura Air pollution, mobility A smart, recyclable exhaust filter for older vehicles that cuts emissions affordably

