Abu Dhabi, UAE – Skoda is accelerating its growth in the UAE with the launch of two new flagship showrooms—one located on Airport Road in Abu Dhabi and another set to open soon on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai. This expansion brings European-engineered excellence and a digital-first customer experience to more drivers across the emirates.

The new showrooms mark a significant step forward in Skoda’s regional strategy, aiming to triple sales volume in the UAE over the next five years. This follows three consecutive years of annual double-digit growth in Abu Dhabi, driven by increasing demand for European quality, cutting-edge technology, and exceptional value.

Designed around an immersive and intuitive retail model, each showroom spans over 1,000 square meters and is built to elevate the automotive experience. Customers will have access to the full Skoda range - from the popular New Octavia and All-new Kodiaq to the compact yet versatile Kushaq - all underpinned by 130 years of European manufacturing heritage. With the UAE’s dual demand for sedans and SUVs, Skoda’s line-up is well-positioned to meet evolving market preferences.

Emre Dogueri, General Manager of Skoda at Ali & Sons, said: “Skoda is redefining the automotive retail experience in the UAE. These new showrooms not only highlight our ambition for growth but also reflect the value, engineering excellence, and customer focus that define our brand. We bring the quality and technology of a global powerhouse with the added advantage of outstanding affordability.”

Beyond sales, the new facilities are designed to support the full ownership journey, including integrated used car displays and access to Skoda’s comprehensive aftersales offerings. This includes a dedicated service network across Mussafah, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Deira, Dubai, and a new flagship service center under construction in Al Quoz, Dubai. All Škoda cars now come with attractive packages that include a factory warranty, roadside assistance, and a complimentary service plan.

The Dubai showroom is set to open in July, with further expansion plans in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates under development.

Contact

Claire Jackson

Ali & Sons

Claire.jackson@ali-sons.com

Abdullah Sallam

Account Manager

Houbara Communications

abdullah.sallam@houbaracomms.com

About Škoda Auto