Integration of Schneider Electric’s platforms with LG’s smart appliances and home systems aimed at enabling energy-efficient, intelligent, and sustainable living environments.

Dubai, UAE: LG Electronics Gulf, a company specializing in consumer electronics and smart home technologies, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Schneider Electric, a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, to explore joint innovations in the fields of smart living, sustainability, and energy efficiency. The MoU was signed by Amel Chadli, President of Gulf Countries, Schneider Electric and Sa Nyoung Kim, President of LG Electronics Gulf. As part of the collaboration, Schneider Electric’s digital platforms, including EcoStruxure and SpaceLogic KNX, will be integrated with LG’s advanced smart appliances and connected home systems.

Through this partnership, both parties will develop user-centric solutions that elevate the smart living experience while promoting environmental responsibility. Additionally, the agreement paves the way for stronger collaboration around smart home automation along with smart appliances integration, energy efficiency, and sustainable living across the GCC and broader Middle East region.

Sa Nyoung Kim, President of LG Electronics Gulf, commented: “This MoU marks a major milestone in our commitment to smarter and more sustainable living. By combining our strengths with Schneider Electric, we are creating connected home ecosystems that are intelligent, energy-efficient, and future-ready.”

Amel Chadli, President of Gulf Countries, Schneider Electric, said: “Partnering with LG Electronics allows us to unlock new value through smarter energy use, seamless automation, and enhanced user experiences. This is an important step towards accelerating our vision for digital transformation for smart and sustainable homes. Buildings generate almost 34% of annual global CO₂ emissions, making smart infrastructure a critical focus area. Together we are creating new possibilities in energy-efficient automation and intelligent home environments.”

A joint working group will oversee implementation, identify pilot opportunities, and explore tailored solutions for regional markets, starting with the GCC and expanding across the Middle East. Both parties will share market insights, explore joint business opportunities, and co-develop tailored solutions for regional markets, with a focus on the GCC market and potential expansion across the region.