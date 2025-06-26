The groundbreaking developer’s regeneratively designed flagship project, Eywa Tree of Life, was recently recognised for its innovation as the company designs a new era of conscious luxury in Dubai

Dubai, UAE: R.Evolution has been awarded Luxury Boutique Developer of the Year at the prestigious Pillars of Real Estate Awards 2025, in recognition of its contribution to transformational living, restorative architecture, and conscious luxury. Anchored by its flagship Dubai project Eywa Tree of Life, the first boutique residential building in the region to receive both LEED Platinum and WELL Platinum certifications, this award affirms R.Evolution’s leadership in redefining how we live in cities.

The Pillars of Real Estate Awards honour outstanding innovation and impact across the regional property landscape. For R.Evolution, this accolade is recognition of its ability to create urban sanctuaries, translating philosophical depth, scientific research, and world-class design into tangible, elevated living experiences that go far beyond traditional definitions of luxury. As the Middle East continues its rapid evolution into a global real estate powerhouse, the Pillars of Real Estate Awards spotlight the projects and people driving this transformation forward with purpose, precision, and progress.

At the heart of this success is Eywa Tree of Life, a revolutionary development on the Dubai Water Canal designed to nurture physical wellbeing, emotional balance, and long-term vitality. Comprising just 50 ultra-luxury residences and two penthouses, Eywa Tree of Life blends ancient wisdom and principles of Vastu Shastra with energy-conscious engineering and pioneering technologies, including EMF shielding, water memory systems, and cascading terrace waterfalls. It is a home conceived not just as a space, but as a living, breathing organism.

More than its accolades, Eywa Tree of Life is built on a philosophy. Rooted in the symbolism of the Tree of Life, the project’s sculptural form, crystal-infused structure, and spiritual geometry are expressions of harmony, growth, and regenerative energy. With features such as a 2,500-book community library, in-house wellness concierge, private pools, and crystal gardens, Eywa Tree of Life embodies R.Evolution’s belief that homes should be sanctuaries, designed to elevate body, mind, and soul.

“Winning ‘Luxury Boutique Developer of the Year’ is an honour that recognises not just our achievements, but our purpose,” said Alex Zagrebelny, Founder and CEO of R.Evolution. “With Eywa Tree of Life, we set out to create something truly transformative, homes that protect, inspire, and support wellbeing at every level. R.Evolution has been built on an ethos of intentional living and this award strengthens our vision for the future: to continue crafting meaningful environments that elevate human potential while respecting the planet. We’re only just beginning.”

This latest recognition cements R.Evolution’s growing influence across the luxury real estate landscape, as it continues to create future-ready developments that merge science, sustainability, and spiritual design. With Eywa Tree of Life setting a new regional benchmark, the developer’s commitment to boutique-scale, high-impact living is set to redefine the next generation of urban sanctuaries.