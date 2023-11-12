Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Arab Financial Services (AFS), the Middle East and Africa region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler, welcomed an economic delegation from Brussels at the company’s Manama headquarters to discuss potential partnerships across the fintech and financial services sector.

The Belgian delegation — led by Mr. Ghislain Breydel, the Area Manager for Asia & North Africa at hub.brussels, Mr. Mohamed Hajjam, the Area Manager Inward Investment for MENA at hub.brussels and organized by Mr. Adil El Madani, Deputy Head of Mission at the Belgian Embassy and Mrs. Laurence Heyblom, the Belgian Economic & Commercial Counsellor for Kuwait, Qatar & Bahrain — included representatives of several leading companies from the Brussels-Capital, the Walloon, and the Flemish regions. The delegation was received by AFS Chief Executive Officer Mr. Samer Soliman and members of AFS executive management.

Samer Soliman, AFS CEO said: “AFS is pleased to have begun exploring Belgian-Bahraini partnership across the financial services sector. Through sharing insights into how AFS’s market-leading digital payments innovation can facilitate and bolster their presence and entry in the local Bahrain market we are further growing awareness and understanding of Bahrain’s key hub status and exciting payments ecosystem.”

AFS is the Middle East and Africa region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler. Regulated by The Central Bank of Bahrain, and majority-owned by Bank ABC, AFS boasts numerous ground-breaking end-to-end digital payment services and solutions. These span debit, credit, and Islamic card processing, merchant acquiring, fintech, and a suite of state-of-the-art value-added services. Providing the highest quality payments solutions that are trusted by businesses, AFS has offices and data centers in Bahrain, Egypt, Oman, and the UAE. Its dedication to innovation has positioned AFS as a driving market force delivering a rich portfolio of payment solutions including popular digital mobile wallets, market-leading merchant acquiring services, Bahrain’s leading digital payroll solution, global contact centers and more.

About AFS:

Arab Financial Services (AFS) was formed in 1984 to provide payment products, services and expertise to banks and merchant groups and deliver customized payment solutions in an increasingly divergent, disruptive, and dynamic payment ecosystem.

AFS is owned by 37 banks and financial institutions, and serves over 60 clients in more than 20 countries across the Middle East and Africa. Today, AFS is the region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler. Regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, the Company’s ground-breaking, end-to-end payment services and solutions span debit, credit, and Islamic card processing, Merchant Acquiring, fintech and a state-of-the-art, value-added services suite. Providing the highest quality payments solutions that are trusted by businesses, AFS has offices and data centers in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Arab Republic of Egypt, Sultanate of Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Visit www.afs.com.bh for more information and join the conversation on LinkedIn.

Media enquiries about AFS and its subsidiary companies can be directed to:

Name: Azza Mubarak Matar

Title: Head of Marketing and Communications

Email: pr@afs.com.bh