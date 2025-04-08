DOHA, PARIS – beIN MEDIA GROUP (‘beIN’), the global sports, entertainment and media group, has renewed its exclusive agreement with the International Tennis Federation (ITF) for its Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup (BJK Cup) properties across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), France, and Australia for multiple seasons.

The renewal agreement ensures that subscribers to the group’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, in 26 countries across MENA, France, and Australia will continue to see every round of the on-court action from both the leading men’s and women’s international team tennis competitions in English, Arabic and French.

beIN’s coverage for both the Davis Cup and BJK Cup will include the following rounds:

Davis Cup: Qualifiers 2nd Round (Scheduled for 12–14 September 2025) and Final 8 (scheduled for 18–23 November 2025, in Bologna).

Qualifiers 2nd Round (Scheduled for 12–14 September 2025) and Final 8 (scheduled for 18–23 November 2025, in Bologna). BJK Cup: Qualifiers (Scheduled for 10-13 April 2025), Play-offs and Finals (dates TBC in Shenzhen).

This latest agreement further strengthens beIN’s long-standing partnership with the ITF and its commitment to providing world-class broadcasting of its flagship team tournaments across several of its key regions and connecting millions of fans to the biggest moments in tennis throughout the year.

Richard Verow, Chief Sports Officer, beIN MEDIA GROUP commented: “We are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with the ITF and look forward to bringing more unforgettable moments from two iconic tennis competitions to millions of viewers. This renewal reflects our commitment to delivering world-class and prestigious tennis events to our audiences across MENA, France, and Australia.”

David Haggerty, ITF President commented; “This is significant news for the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup. beIN MEDIA GROUP have been a long-time partner and their coverage of the World Cup of Tennis is fantastic, and we’re pleased to continue working with them to showcase the unique passion and excitement of the World Cup of Tennis in some of our key markets.”

Kerstin Lutz, Chief Executive Officer, Billie Jean King Cup Limited, commented: “We are pleased to extend our partnership with beIN MEDIA GROUP, ensuring fans across MENA, France, and Australia can continue to enjoy the excitement of the Billie Jean King Cup. Interest and engagement are strong across the board, but especially high in MENA, where fans are very invested in live matches and additional content. Women’s sport should be easy to find and beIN does an incredible job making that a reality for fans in those territories. With beIN’s extensive reach, promotion, and commitment to world-class coverage, we are confident we will deliver spectacular tennis together, inspiring future generations of players and fans.”

With the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup Tour remaining a part of beIN SPORTS’ extensive sports portfolio, this agreement solidifies its position as the leading destination for tennis fans. At the beginning of the year, beIN announced that it would continue exclusively broadcasting the Australian Open in MENA through to 2029, alongside the other three Grand Slam tournaments that the network also holds exclusive broadcast rights to in the region. In January, beIN also announced the extension of its exclusive rights to the ATP Tour across MENA, Australia and Southeast Asia until 2028.

About beIN MEDIA GROUP

beIN MEDIA GROUP is a leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world. The group distributes and produces an unrivalled array of entertainment, live sport and major international events across 5 continents, 40 countries and in 9 different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster; and through its iconic MIRAMAX film studio, beIN holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters while having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution, as well as in the digital space. beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Digiturk, the leading pay-tv operator in Türkiye, in August 2016, and in 2022 launched its premium OTT service, TOD, across MENA and Türkiye. For more information on beIN MEDIA GROUP, please contact: mediaoffice@bein.com