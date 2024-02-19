Dubai, UAE - Nakheel Properties, a pioneering force in luxury real estate development, proudly announces the launch of Beachfront Villas Dubai Islands, an exquisite residential community set amidst the stunning backdrop of Dubai Islands.

Situated along 13 miles of pristine, white-sandy beaches and boasting 9 marinas, Beachfront Villas Dubai Islands epitomizes luxury living at its finest. Residents will be treated to an unparalleled living experience, with spacious villas offering breathtaking sea views and resort-like amenities.

The elite community features an array of housing options including beach access villas, semi-detached villas, and townhouses, with prices starting at 5M AED for the townhouses. Each residence is meticulously designed with luxury interiors and modern comforts, ensuring a lifestyle of opulence and refinement.

Golf enthusiasts will delight in the presence of two world-class golf courses nestled within the neighborhood, providing endless opportunities for leisure and recreation.

Conveniently located, Beachfront Villas Dubai Islands offers residents swift access to premier shopping destinations including Waterfront Market, Ansar Gallery, and Reef Mall, all reachable within 15–20 minutes by car.

"Beachfront Villas Dubai Islands represents the pinnacle of luxury living in Dubai. With its pristine beaches, world-class amenities, and unrivaled location, this community sets a new standard for upscale living in the region. Investing in this project not only offers unparalleled luxury and comfort but also promises lucrative returns in one of the most sought-after real estate markets globally," said Soliman Hossameldin, Director of Digital Marketing at D&B Properties.

Don't miss your chance to experience resort-style living like never before. Register your interest today and be among the first to secure your piece of paradise at Beachfront Villas Dubai Islands.

About Nakheel Properties:

Nakheel Properties is a leading real estate developer in the UAE, renowned for creating iconic residential, retail, and leisure destinations that redefine luxury living. With a portfolio of groundbreaking projects spanning over two decades, Nakheel Properties continues to set new benchmarks for architectural innovation, sustainability, and community development.