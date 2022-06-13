Dubai: Boston Consulting Group (BCG), one of the world’s leading management consulting firms, today announced that they have partnered with Emirates Nature-WWF to lay a new foundation for climate action by empowering the youth in the UAE through the innovative flagship and impact-driven Leaders of Change program; a program comprising of academic and skills training, dialogues engagement, solution ideation, and excursion and mission participation in nature.

“We know we can make the greatest impact through collaboration with crucial stakeholders, as our diverse Dubai team continues to help organizations and governments tackle today’s most urgent challenges,” said Simon Birkebaek, Partner, BCG. “But we are also on an ongoing mission to live up to our commitments, strengthening ethical and responsible business practices within BCG and working day by day to help build a sustainable and inclusive future and make a difference in society. Our commitment to the Emirates Nature-WWF is a token to that to shape a sustainable future for both the people and planet.”

Currently, BCG follows a three-step Net-Zero Strategy to reduce, remove and engage and contribute to society by massively investing in work with governments, industries, NGOs, and coalitions for climate impact. The firm has long been working with the global, regional, and local communities to advocate for ambitious NDCs, climate-positive regulation, and a just energy transition.

“We understand that purpose fuels performance. Using a holistic, human-centric lens, we collaborate at BCG with clients on the fundamental pillars of people strategy: leadership and culture, talent and skills, and more. Rather than offering traditional, ancillary programs in leadership development and talent development, we have an opportunity to enable youth to activate and embed new ways of thinking climate action, and that begins at home,” added Björn Ewers, Managing Director & Senior Partner, BCG

As part of BCG’s leading net-zero pledge, the firm has also supported COP26 as the official consultancy partner and acts as the chief advisor to the WEF Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, and has embarked on numerous projects with WBCSD, WWF, SBTi, CDP and other leading organizations.

“The cooperation, collaboration, and co-creation that we have seen amongst the public and private sectors, local and national legislation, and local communities as part of the Leaders of Change program has been inspiring and affirms the importance of digital innovation and inclusive conservation. BCG has an unrivaled commitment to climate action and the firm’s longstanding experience at industry, policy, and regional levels will make it a valuable partner in our ambitious endeavor. Together, we look forward to making further contributions to the UAE’s commitments at COP28 and climate-related policies, supporting the UAE’s Green Growth Strategy” commented Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director General, Emirates Nature-WWF.