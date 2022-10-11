Bayut & dubizzle, the UAE’s most loved property and classified websites have been officially recognised as one of the best workplaces in 2022 by Great Place to Work.

The Great Place to Work is a global research, training and consulting company that identifies the best workplaces in over 97 countries worldwide with over 10,000 companies taking part and over 10.2 million employees represented. The Great Place to Work surveys are privately distributed by participating organisations where employees can express their opinions and experiences through numerous questions. Following an extremely high response rate from their employees, Bayut & dubizzle achieved the coveted Great Place to Work certification based on the feedback from the survey.

At the heart of this development and the driving force behind this prestigious recognition is the respectful culture throughout the company led by the Human Resources department. The team has worked hard over the past few years to build a robust environment of mutual respect by nurturing the best local talent, developing detailed L&D programmes, fueling the right culture and giving a key competitive edge as an employer with strategic engagements to attract a growing talent pool to the companies

Suzanna Gandy Director of HR at Bayut & dubizzle worked tirelessly with her team for over a year to bring home this recognition.

“Our organisation has been on a two year journey since the merger and it was our employees voice, through the GPTW Trust Index, that has enabled us to be Certified as a Great Place to Work in the UAE. Our HR Mission has been to become a great place to work by integrating digitally enabled HR solutions that enables us to focus our efforts on our employees. Our program of initiatives has been well received and we will continue to grow and develop these even further through our holistic approach to employee experience. It is vitally important to us that we create an environment for our employees' career journey to be meaningful and fulfilling. This sense of belonging truly makes us stronger together.”

By putting people at the heart of the company and executing numerous HR programmes developed to specifically enhance their employees’ health and well being, Bayut & dubizzle have succeeded in creating a highly desired workplace that fosters a sense of community and belonging.

Commenting on the prestigious accolade, Haider Khan, the CEO of Bayut & dubizzle and the Head of EMPG MENA said:

“I’ve always said that our people are our biggest strength. To be recognised as an employer that offers our people the right culture and environment to grow and flourish is an incredibly proud moment for us. As an organisation, we always prioritise the well-being and growth of our employees, whether it’s through our extensive Learning & Development initiatives or our ongoing health and wellbeing campaigns. We understand the value they bring to the company and feel it’s our responsibility to ensure they are happy and well looked after.”

Since their merger in 2020, Bayut & dubizzle have expanded their team considerably and grown into a regional powerhouse with multiple offices across the UAE and over 700+ employees.

About Bayut

Bayut is the UAE’s most trusted property website for buying, selling and renting homes. Bayut provides detailed insights, extensive content resources and updated statistics allowing end-users to make the best decision when searching for properties in the UAE.

Since Bayut was established in 2008, the company has seen accelerated growth, increasing not only the number of real estate partners it works with, but also obtaining substantial traffic growth over the past few years. Haider Ali Khan joined Bayut in 2014 as the CEO and the company has continued to showcase very high growth over the past five years including closing multiple rounds of funding from top Venture Capital firms such as Naspers, KCK, Exor, and other notable names. To further expand their reach in this region, Bayut also launched Bayut.sa in 2019, with its headquarters in Riyadh.

Bayut is a part of the Emerging Markets Property Group (EMPG) which also operates the largest property classified sites in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Morocco. In April 2020, the group merged with the Netherlands-based OLX group in certain key markets, and was valued at $1 Billion, giving it the coveted unicorn status. The group now also owns and operates Dubizzle in the UAE, OLX Pakistan, OLX Egypt and OLX Lebanon, in addition to several other OLX platforms in the broader Middle East region including Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar.

About dubizzle:

dubizzle is the leading classifieds platform for users in the United Arab Emirates. Since its launch in 2005, dubizzle has become the number one platform for users to buy, sell, or find anything in their community. A community where underused goods are redistributed to fill a new need, and become wanted again, where non-product assets such as space, skills, and money are exchanged and traded in new ways that don’t always require centralized institutions or ‘middlemen’.

