Manama, Bahrain: Batelco in collaboration with the Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) launched the eagerly anticipated iPhone 14 in spectacular style on Thursday night, 22nd September, with a countdown to the midnight launch flashing on the big screens of the BIC Sakhir VIP Tower.

Right on queue at 12:01 AM, the first customer to pre-order the new device from Batelco received his phone, but it was in no ordinary fashion. Much to the surprise and delight of the invited customers and media, the device was delivered by drone launched from the top of the VIP Tower.

Earlier in the evening, invited customers who had pre-ordered the iPhone 14 were welcomed at the BIC’s Paddock Club to enjoy music and entertainment while they waited for the midnight hour. Additionally, 20 lucky customers who won a Passenger Ride Experience in a special raffle on the night, enjoyed a speedy trip round the iconic track in a Clio Cup Car or Radical SR3 accompanied by a professional driver.

Members of Batelco’s management team along with Batelco team members welcomed the customers and members of the media.

General Manager Consumer Division Maitham Abdulla said, “We always aim to add fun to our iPhone launches and wanted to do something extra special this year now that life is back to normal. Watching the countdown and the delivery of the first device by drone was so exciting and appreciated by our customers.”

“We were delighted to be able to host the event in collaboration with the BIC and we greatly appreciate the support of the BIC team in helping to make this happen,” Mr. Abdulla added.

The lucky first customer Mr. Hesham Swar said that he was thrilled to receive the iPhone in such an amazing way. “Firstly, the fun of the countdown clock on the VIP Tower with the crowd joining in was so much fun and I couldn’t believe it when I saw the drone appearing from the top of the tower carrying an iPhone to me. It is something I will remember always. Thank you Batelco for such a memorable occasion.”

Batelco is offering the full iPhone 14 lineup and also the latest Apple Watch. A range of postpaid packages including 5G packages are available to give customers the best user experience to match their new devices.

