The debut development introduces 20+ lifestyle amenities and marks the beginning of Barco’s pipeline to build over 2M sq ft across Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.

Dubai, UAE — Barco Developers, an emerging real estate company in the UAE, has officially launched with ambitious plans to deliver over 2 million sq. ft. of community-centric residences in Dubai and other emirates. First of their upcoming properties, Livia Residences, has now been officially launched at one of the city’s fastest-growing residential and business hubs - Dubai South.

Designed as a modern, lifestyle-focused community, Livia Residences brings together spacious interiors, thoughtful layouts, and over 20 premium amenities, redefining the concept of “Curated Living.” The six-storey development comprises 71 units, with starting prices at AED 555,000 - expected to be handed over in Q4 2027.

“At Barco, our mission is to redefine what community living means for the UAE’s growing population,” said Safdar Badami, Co Founder at Barco Developers. “With Livia Residences, we wanted to create more than just homes, we are building an environment where modern architecture, smart technology, and lifestyle conveniences come together seamlessly. Every detail, from the expansive layouts to the 20+ curated amenities, is designed to serve families, professionals, and residents who are looking for something beyond the ordinary. Livia Residences represents the first milestone in our journey of developing communities in growing pockets of Dubai and RAK where the exceptional becomes the standard.”

Livia Residences has been designed with Los Angeles-inspired architecture blended with Dubai practicality, featuring a modern glass façade, landscaped surroundings, and interiors with 3-metre-high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and fully equipped kitchens. Each residence is fitted with smart home systems for lighting, curtains, and climate control ensuring both comfort and efficiency.

Residents will enjoy a wide range of amenities curated across active, leisure, family, and productive living zones. Highlights include a swimming pool, yoga deck, golf turf, jogging track, outdoor cinema, kids’ play areas, pets’ corner, co-working spaces, and Wi-Fi-enabled common areas, all supported by 24/7 smart security.

“We believe that the next era of real estate in the UAE is about creating long-term value for end-users rather than short-term speculation,” said Saadaat Yaqub, Co Founder at Barco Developers. “Livia is a reflection of that philosophy — a project that emphasizes livability, efficiency, and quality design over everything else. By launching in Dubai South, one of the most strategically connected and future-ready districts in the city, we are ensuring that our residents will benefit not only from premium lifestyle features but also from long-term growth and connectivity. This is the foundation of our vision at Barco to deliver communities that evolve with people’s lives and remain relevant for years to come.”

Situated in Dubai South, one of the city’s fastest-growing residential and business hubs, Livia offers residents proximity to key landmarks including Al Maktoum International Airport, Expo City, Jebel Ali Free Zone and JBR Beach. The development is surrounded by parks, schools, retail, and community services, making it a strategically positioned project for long-term value and convenience.

The launch of Livia Residences reinforces Barco Developers’ commitment to deliver quality residential communities in growth hubs, combining comfort with technology and catering to the evolving needs of mid-income buyers. Future projects are also planned for Arjan, Dubai Land Residential Complex (DLRC), and Jebel Ali Hills.

About Barco Developers

Barco Developers is a UAE-based real estate development company driven by operators with over 50 years of cross-sector experience spanning real estate, finance, consulting, F&B, and manufacturing. Founded on the principles of process, delivery, and credibility, Barco Developers integrates full-cycle development with a long-term ownership mindset. With a growing pipeline of projects in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, Barco Developers is committed to building value-driven residential communities that blend smart technology, functionality, and comfort — tailored to the evolving needs of end users in the UAE.

Media Queries:

pr@pixl.ae