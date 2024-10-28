Muscat - The OQEP offering is the largest IPO in the history of the Sultanate of Oman, with approximately two billion shares offered, representing 25% of the company's total issued share capital.

BankDhofar's customers confirmed the ease of the subscription process via the mobile banking application, saving them time and effort without having to visit any of the various branches spread across the Sultanate of Oman.

The customers mentioned that this subscription is an opportunity to grow their money and diversify their investment portfolios. This subscription is also important for the Muscat Stock Exchange and the injection of liquidity into it, and for the revival of the national economy in general.

0% Subscription Financing

Abdul Aziz Al Jahouri considered the subscription in OQEP a real opportunity to grow his long-saved money, stressing that the share price was convenient for him.

“I subscribed for myself and my family through BankDhofar’s mobile application, and the process was very quick and took only few seconds .” He said. He noted that technology has helped reduce the time and effort for individuals, as he no longer had to visit the branch to complete the subscription process, as the application allowed him to do it from his office.

Al Jahouri decided to establish a close relationship with the bank recently in September, when he saw the bank's announcement regarding 0% interest financing for the IPO. Although he did not need financing for the IPO, the facilities offered by BankDhofar to individuals and investors prompted him to open a new bank account.

Al Jahouri said: The IPO contributes to attracting foreign investors to the Muscat Stock Exchange, which will lead to the recovery of the national economy in general. He is optimistic that the share price will be between 420 and 440 baisas when it is listed on the MSX.

The App Saved Time

Samra Sulaiman Al Harthi praised the speed of the subscription process through BankDhofar's mobile application: "Subscribing through the app saved time and effort from visiting branches," she said, emphasizing that she will continue to use the application for future subscriptions.

Al Harthi expects the share price to be more than 400 baisas when it is listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange, stressing that the factor that prompted her to subscribe is the performance of the company, which is the most important company in the OQ Group, so the IPO was an opportunity for her to grow her funds and diversify her investment portfolio.

Al Harthi confirmed that this IPO contributes to the revival of the stock market and enhances liquidity, which reflects positively on the national economy.

Al Harthi has been a customer of BankDhofar for 15 years and has not thought of moving to another bank as she is satisfied with the services provided by the bank.

The IPO Will Revive The Economy

Hawa Mohammed Al Balushi did not hesitate to participate in OQEP's IPO because she saw it as another opportunity to invest her money and earn an additional income on top of her main income from her full-time job.

She says: I have had a good relationship with BankDhofar for six years, and that is why I chose to subscribe through the bank's mobile application, stressing that the subscription process was quick and easy and did not take much time.

She adds: Such IPOs certainly contribute to the development of the MSX and turn it into an emerging stock exchange in the future, as well as boosting the country's economy in general.