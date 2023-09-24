Muharraq, Bahrain – Celebrating the joyous occasion of 93rd KSA National Day, Bahrain International Airport extended a warm welcome to all Saudi Arabian passengers arriving in Bahrain with national day festivities. Saudi Arabian travellers were treated to a delightful array of cultural activities that showcased the strong and enduring ties between the two countries. The festivities included performances by an Arabic traditional band, a display of extensive Arabic hospitality and special giveaways that included KSA-themed chocolate boxes and tote bags.

These vibrant celebrations at Bahrain International Airport serve as a testament to a rich history of collaboration and partnership in aviation, between the two countries’ national airline carriers. Gulf Air has been proudly operating flights to and from Saudi Arabia since 1950, serving more than 10,000 via 100 flights every week. Additionally, SAUDIA airline, has been annually bringing over 62,078 passengers to Bahrain from its two major cities, Jeddah and Riyadh.

About Bahrain Airport Company (BAC)

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) is the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), the gateway that connects the Kingdom with the world. Tasked with developing the airport’s infrastructure, facilities, and commercial offerings, BAC has transformed BIA into the most modern boutique airport in the Gulf. With a strong focus on innovation, efficiency, and culture, BAC’s goal is to ensure that BIA stands out as a best-in-class airport that reflects the Kingdom’s distinct character and strengthens its position as a financial, cultural, and aviation center in the region. Since assuming the responsibility of managing and operating the airport in 2010, BAC has cemented BIA’s reputation as an attractive hub for airlines and passengers.

For more information visit www.bahrainairport.bh

Email: : Corporate.Communications@bac.bh

Instagram: @BahrainAirport

X : @BahrainAirport

Facebook: BahrainAirport