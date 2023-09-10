Muharraq, Bahrain – Bahrain International Airport (BIA) has been awarded the Airports Service Quality (ASQ) Airport Customer Experience Accreditation Level 3 from Airports Council International (ACI), in recognition of its continued efforts to deliver and maintain an exceptional experience to all travellers and visitors to Bahrain International Airport.

The award was received by Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Head of Customer Experience Salem Almutawa, along with members of BAC’s Customer Experience department at the ACI Customer Experience Global Summit in Incheon, Korea.

The achievement demonstrates BAC’s dedication to providing top-notch quality services, placing visitors and travellers at the centre of the operations. BIA’s facilities provide a quick and seamless process for passengers departing, arriving and transiting, and is designed to be user-friendly for all customers. The terminal is designed to meet the needs of all types of passengers, be they families, children, the elderly or the differently abled, throughout all phases of their journey.

Commenting on the award, Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Yousif AlBinfalah said, “We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a global leader in customer experience at BIA, and it’s been a significant achievement to be progressing our way through the ACI Customer Experience Accreditation program for two years consecutively. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the airport team and all our partners for providing exceptional services, playing a vital role in ensuring an enjoyable experience for all passengers. Since the launch of the new state-of-the-art terminal, we have built a strong reputation of providing the best quality of services, high standards in our facilities as we position the airport as a customer-friendly airport for all. We look forward to continuing our efforts in providing the best services while facilitating and supporting the growth of the aviation industry.”

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General at ACI World, said: “Congratulations to Bahrain International Airport on achieving Level 3 in the ACI Customer Experience Accreditation program. Their success reflects their continuous commitment to travellers and the communities that the airport serves. ACI World remains dedicated to providing airports with the right tools, every step of the way, in their journey of adaptation to evolving customer needs.”

The award is the second received in a row, having achieved Level 2 ACI Airport Customer Experience Accreditation in 2022. Additionally, BIA has received the Skytrax 5-star rating for the second consecutive year, in honour of the high standards of its facilities and services. The ranking is the highest mark of quality distinction awarded by Skytrax for an airport.

About Bahrain Airport Company (BAC)

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) is the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), the gateway that connects the Kingdom with the world. Tasked with developing the airport’s infrastructure, facilities, and commercial offerings, BAC has transformed BIA into the most modern boutique airport in the Gulf. With a strong focus on innovation, efficiency, and culture, BAC’s goal is to ensure that BIA stands out as a best-in-class airport that reflects the Kingdom’s distinct character and strengthens its position as a financial, cultural, and aviation center in the region. Since assuming the responsibility of managing and operating the airport in 2010, BAC has cemented BIA’s reputation as an attractive hub for airlines and passengers.

