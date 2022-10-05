Manama, Bahrain: Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognises the best workplaces across the world in a series of national lists including those published by Fortune magazine (USA) and in leading media across the Middle East. Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognise outstanding workplace cultures.

The certification was awarded after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Middle East. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience.

The certification process began with an anonymous survey circulated to the employees of Hilal Computers. The responses were used to quantify employees’ experiences by analysing their responses based on several key performance indicators. Emphasis is given to an employee’s evaluation of their trust model with the employer as well as employee’s experience relevant to the work environment such as team building, employee benefits, and personal career growth to determine whether a company is truly a Great Place to Work.

Roshan George, Director of Hilal Computers says: “The business side of Hilal Computers has been growing exponentially with the addition of a wider range of products and services. We promote workplace cultures that have positive teamwork, raise morale and productivity, and increase employee retention by leading workforce transformation initiatives. Business growth can only be sustained through investment into human capital which ensures service delivery according to customer satisfaction.”

Hilal Computers are Gold Partners of Microsoft, Business partners of Oracle and SAP, and the premier partners and authorised service providers of Dell. Their services and solutions range from infrastructure, cloud strategy, backup, security, networking, enterprise business solutions, and engineering/ support services.

“Our owners and management team are passionate in the belief that there should ongoing development at the workplace to maintain our role as good employers valued by our employees, this award is a testament to this passion. Building a great work environment requires constant evaluation and assessment to ensure that best practices are implemented to track performance across multiple levels which are key to our operations. The take away from Great Place to Work is that it is fundamental for an employer to be a good listener to their employees.” adds George.

