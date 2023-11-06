The developer received the award from His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Kindi, Hon. Former Minister of Environment and Water during the 10th Property Consultants and Developers Summit that took place in the Dusit Thani, Sheikh Zayed Road

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 6 November 2023: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has received the prestigious ‘Middle East Property Developer Of The Year’ award during the 10th Property Consultants and Developers Summit, a high-level gathering of the industry’s most important stakeholders.

This award serves as a testament to Azizi Developments’ exceptional project development, construction innovation, and project delivery capabilities. It also highlights the developer’s focus on customer centricity and granting local and international investors and end-users unparalled living experiences.

Mr Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, who was accompanied at the awards by senior members from Azizi Developments, received the accolade from His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Kindi, Hon. Former Minister of Environment and Water. Mr Farhad Azizi also took part in the ‘Property Industry CEO’s Panel Discussion: Speaking Their Minds’ roundtable, during which he shared valuable insights on the future of real estate in the UAE and beyond.

Commenting on award, Mr. Farhad Azizi said: “We are truly honored to receive this prestigious award. Our commitment to sustainability, innovation, customer-centricity, and our construction-driven philosophy are at the core of our operations - they are instilled in everyone who works with is and are at the very forefront of every decision we make. It is a priviliedge to be able to catalyse and contribute to the awe-inspiring skyline of Dubai, an eandeavour that we ceaselessly pursue with great pride.”

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the UAE’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

