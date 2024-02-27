Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, was honored with the prestigious ‘Best Community Developer’ award at the 2024 Pillars of Real Estate Awards, held at Habtoor Palace Dubai on February 26th, 2024.

The award was received by Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, Mr. Afzaal Hussein, COO of Azizi Developments, Mr. Ragheb Hussein, Chief Development Officer at Azizi Developments, Mr. Saubah Bakshi, COO - Hospitality at Azizi Developments, and Mr. Tizian H. G. Raab, Head of Public Relations & Communications at Azizi Developments. It recognizes Azizi’s delivery of high-quality community projects, including Riviera in MBR City, and its upcoming master planned community Venice in Dubai South, as well the developer’s customer-centric values.

Commenting on the prestigious award, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “This accolade stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence in developing truly outstanding, well-thought-through communities that will enhance lives for generations to come. We are committed to creating spaces that meet the highest standards, that foster a sense of belonging, and that present unmatched living experiences to our valued investors and end-users. This award inspires us to continue in our pursuit of enriching lifestyles and setting new benchmarks in Dubai’s world-renowned real estate landscape.”

Riviera in MBR City is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront lifestyle destination that comprises 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space.

Azizi Venice in Dubai South is distinguished by its enormous crystal-blue water lagoon, with multiple beaches, and its extensive leisure, retail, and commercial spaces. The turquoise, desalinated, and filtered waters will be framed by beach-like shores, an 8 km-long cycling and jogging track, yoga and sports facilities, and a promenade with a vast variety of artisan eateries and boutiques, among several other unique community amenities.

Azizi is taking on the role as the master developer, in charge of constructing the buildings, roads and all infrastructure of the large-sized, approximately 30-billion-dirham mixed-use development that will comprise more than 30,000 residential units, spread over approximately 100 apartment complexes, as well as over 400 luxury villas and mansions.

At the heart of Azizi Venice lies its luxurious pedestrian-friendly boulevard, which will be open-air in the winter and glass-covered in the summer to ensure a temperature-controlled space with year-round activity and visitors. Lined with three-storey buildings planned to host the world’s top retailers and brands, nightlife, and entertainment options, as well as eateries that represent a vast number of countries from across the world, Azizi Boulevard will represent a new and unique point of interest on Dubai’s map of outstanding sights.

Another major attraction to be developed within Azizi Venice is Azizi Opera. Located at the heart of the boulevard, and built to the highest, most contemporary standards in design and architecture, Azizi Opera will become one of the most notable venues for cultural and community events in Dubai.

A prime tourist attraction and high-end local hotspot, Azizi Venice is planned to welcome over 30,000 visitors on a daily basis. The opulent community will have its very own two Azizi-owned and operated five-star hotels at the entrances of the community, as well as one boutique hotel located on an island in the middle of the lagoon. A large number of underground parking spaces will be constructed to grant tens of thousands of daily visitors easy access to Azizi Boulevard and Azizi Opera.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

