Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has partnered with Peri LLC, the German manufacturer and supplier of formwork and scaffolding systems, for its Beachfront I project in Riviera, MBR City.

PERI, a family-run business, was founded in 1969 in Weißenhorn, Germany. For nearly 50 years, PERI has been a pioneer in formwork and scaffolding technology, with its success stemming from its commitment to ensuring that customer’s wants and needs are met and surpassed.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “Working with PERI to source formwork and scaffolding systems for our Beachfront I project in Riviera excites us, not only due to them being undisputed market leaders, but also with them being a family-run business that fully understands the importance of putting customer satisfaction at the forefront of their operations, just like us.”

Offering beachfront living in the heart of Dubai, the three 14-storey developments, with 252 studios, 84 one-bedroom apartments, 84 two-bedroom homes and 19 retail spaces, totalling 439 units, are highly sought-after. Each building, set on the shores of Azizi’s 2.7-kilometre-long swimmable crystal lagoon, features direct beach access, swimming pools, vast landscaped areas, fully equipped gyms, barbeque areas, children’s playground and games, and yoga spaces. Additionally, the community will comprise several basketball and tennis courts, an extensive jogging and cycling track, and numerous other facilities, offering residents a vibrant living experience that fosters a true sense of belonging.

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront-lifestyle destination that comprises 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

