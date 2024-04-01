Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, announced the 99% construction completion of Creek Views II, the developer’s AED 350 million luxury development on the shores of the iconic Dubai Creek in Dubai Healthcare City scheduled for handover in Q1 2024.

Creek Views II’s unique design represents Dubai’s journey from its traditional past to a modern, reinvented future. Strategically located in the most central part of the city, the development comprises 587 residences across 116 studios and 436 one- and 35 two-bedroom units, and features, among other amenities, two swimming pools, a sauna, a steam room, a fully equipped gym, and a children’s play area.

Structure, blockwork, internal plaster, HVAC, tiling works, the swimming pool, façade, elevator, and external works are all complete, with MEP at 99%. Overall finishes are also 99% complete, with a 750-strong workforce.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are thrilled with the rapid construction progress at Creek Views II. The contractor has continually exceeded our demanding quality control and assurance criteria while meeting the project’s tight delivery deadline. With its strategic location, remarkable design, flawless construction, and high-quality on-site and nearby amenities, Creek Views II is prepared to improve the lives of its future residents. The robust demand from local and international investors demonstrates our stakeholders’ widespread endorsement of this goal.”

Creek Views II is situated in Dubai Healthcare City, a beautifully landscaped community known for being Dubai’s hub for health and wellness. The location offers direct access to Al Khail Road and is home to various high-tech medical centres and lifestyle and shopping options. With picturesque views and an elegant, ultra-modern design and finishing, Creek Views II will grant residents a truly remarkable living experience.

