Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has signed with renowned Italian outdoor furniture manufacturer Talenti for the supply of unique sun loungers for Azizi’s Creek Views I project, located in the highly sought-after Dubai Healthcare City.

Established in 2004, Talenti Furniture leads the way in anticipating design trends and skillfully experimenting with innovative technologies and materials. Offering unique furnishing elements that blend the charm of interior aesthetics with the natural allure of the exterior, Talenti’s collections cater to contract and residential settings, accommodating a range of styles from the timeless classics to the most cutting-edge contemporary designs.

In his comments, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “In our continuous pursuit of enhancing the quality of life for our valued investors and end-users, our collaboration with Talenti, a distinguished name in outdoor furniture, underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled comfort, luxury, and lifestyle experiences. Its premium sun loungers are sure to add value and enhance residents’ outdoor relaxation and leisure.”

Merging views of old and new Dubai, Creek Views I represents the emirate’s remarkable transition from a traditional, iconic past to a contemporary, reinvented future. Built to offer modern luxury at its finest, Creek Views I features an all-inclusive health club comprising a swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, a sauna, a steam room, and a serene outdoor yoga space.

Overlooking Dubai Healthcare City, Creek Views I boasts breathtaking, panoramic views of the iconic Dubai Creek and the picturesque Downtown Dubai skyline. Situated on Al Khail Road, just seven minutes from Dubai International Airport, eight minutes from The Dubai Mall, and nine minutes from Business Bay and DIFC, the development has easy access to all of the city’s major business, leisure, and retail hubs.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the UAE’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

