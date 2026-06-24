Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – AviLease, the global aircraft lessor headquartered in Saudi Arabia, priced the offering of $650 million aggregate principal amount of 5.50% senior unsecured notes due 2031 (the “Notes”) by AviLease Capital Limited, a directly wholly owned subsidiary of AviLease, under its Global Medium Term Note Programme.

The Notes will bear a fixed coupon of 5.50% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears, and will mature in June 2031. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by AviLease, and by certain of its subsidiaries. The notes will be rated Baa2 by Moody’s and BBB by Fitch.

AviLease intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

The offering was more than 5.3 times oversubscribed with strong demand from investors globally.

Edward O’Byrne, CEO of AviLease, said: “This transaction is a testament to the confidence global investors have placed in AviLease. Our second bond issuance demonstrates our ability to consistently access international capital markets, reflecting the strength of our business. The proceeds will further enable us to grow our fleet we continue our trajectory to becoming a top 10 aircraft leasing company by 2030.”