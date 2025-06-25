As of 2024, AVEVA has completed green product design maturity assessments for all its products and has measured the emissions intensity for 85% of its solutions

AVEVA maintained a 93% reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, has launched its 2024 Sustainability Report. Alongside a substantial update on progress against the company’s targets and green product roadmap; the report shows how software, which enables companies to unify trusted information and insights, can drive responsible use of the world’s resources.

AVEVA’s 2024 Sustainability Report, revealed significant progress across all three pillars of the company’s sustainability framework: technology handprint, operational footprint and inclusive culture. In 2024, the company maintained its 93% reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions against its baseline year through a combination of measures including: the pivot to using renewable energy, careful management of office space and fleet optimisation. By the end of 2024, AVEVA had assessed the maturity of its entire product portfolio against the Green Software Foundation’s principles, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable software development. In parallel, research and development teams had completed power bench testing for 85% of its products to evaluate energy consumption. Combined, these efforts are helping to establish a baseline that will guide future improvements aligned with green software principles.

“We believe that sustainability and business success go hand in hand,” says Caspar Herzberg, CEO, AVEVA. “We’re focused on helping our customers harness the full potential of industrial intelligence, bringing visibility and insight to complex data and processes. This empowers the industry to achieve measurable improvements in both efficiency and productivity, unlocking significant savings in costs, emissions and resource requirements. AVEVA’s 2024 Sustainability Report demonstrates the strides we’ve made to deepen our technology handprint, reduce our operational footprint and advance our inclusive culture.”

AVEVA recognises that its biggest opportunity to make a positive climate impact is through its core products and customers. For the first time, the company has released an annual saved and avoided emissions figure, reflecting the material energy savings observed for a specific portion of its products. AVEVA is committed to refining and expanding this calculation of measurable saved and avoided emissions over time.

“As we enter the final year of our 2025 targets, we’re focused on meeting our goals and chartering an even bolder path with our sustainability framework. We know that the biggest impact comes from our software handprint – how we work with our customers to enable them to drive decarbonisation, become more resilient and support circularity. This is why we’re publicly reporting our 2024 customer saved and avoided emissions data for select industry sectors. We’re committed to expanding our methodology to capture and quantify our broader impact. At AVEVA, we are continuing to advance towards a sustainable future, driving digital transformation through our software and leading by example with responsible operations,” adds Lisa Wee, CSO, AVEVA.

Read more here: https://www.aveva.com/sustainability-report/.

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world’s resources. Over 90% of leading industrial enterprises rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life’s essentials: safe, reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA helps them engineer capital projects more efficiently, operate better and create sustainable value, from the plant to the cloud and beyond. Through our industrial intelligence platform, CONNECT, and our trusted and secure information management applications enriched with industrial AI, AVEVA empowers businesses to drive deeper collaboration between teams and to accelerate insight across their ecosystem of suppliers, partners and customers.

Named as one of the world’s most innovative companies, AVEVA's open solutions draw on the expertise of more than 6,000 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. The company, which has operations around the globe, is headquartered in Cambridge, UK. Learn more at www.aveva.com.

Copyright © 2025 AVEVA Solutions Limited. All rights reserved. AVEVA Solutions Limited is owned by AVEVA Group Limited. AVEVA, the AVEVA logos and AVEVA product and service names are trademarks and service marks of AVEVA Group Limited or its subsidiaries. Other brands and product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.