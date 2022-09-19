Sharjah, UAE:— American University of Sharjah (AUS) and Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today, September 15, at AUS to formalize a framework of cooperation and facilitate collaboration between the two institutions in areas of mutual interest.

Dr. Susan Mumm, Chancellor of AUS, and Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, Vice President of Administration and Professional Services at MBRU, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

According to the agreement, AUS and MBRU will cooperate in teaching and research; student exchange and training opportunities; supervision of students’ theses, dissertations and projects; access to technical and research laboratories; conferences, workshops and symposia; exploration of joint programs and certificates; and carrying out consultations in various academic fields.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mumm said: “We are pleased to enter this partnership with MBRU, and I am confident that this will lead to more innovation and increase successes. By combining expertise and resources, we can work together on complex scientific questions and expand the breadth of both institutions’ research. This will also reflect positively on both of our students’ educational and university experience as they become involved in diverse areas of knowledge and develop higher-level thinking, self-management and leadership skills.”

She added: “This collaboration with MBRU, an innovative and integrated hub for healthcare education and research, comes as part of our mission to promote research and develop innovative solutions that address community challenges with partner UAE institutions, and actively contribute to the UAE’s development agenda.”

Commenting on the MoU, MBRU’s Vice President of Administration and Professional Services Dr. Amer Al Zarooni said, “Our collaboration with the American University of Sharjah aligns with MBRU's ongoing efforts to form strong partnerships that strengthen the educational journey of our learners. Students at both universities have a unique opportunity to draw from each academic institution's strengths and expertise, demonstrating our commitment to advancing research and scholarly activities in the UAE.”

