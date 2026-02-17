The American University of Beirut (AUB) announced the establishment of its Academic and Executive Hub in Dubai, reflecting the university’s commitment to expanding its regional presence and strengthening its contribution to executive education, leadership development, and applied research across the Middle East.

The establishment of the AUB Academic and Executive Hub has been supported through close coordination with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and approval by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai.

Strategically located in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the AUB Academic and Executive Hub is designed as a dynamic platform for executive education, academic collaboration, innovation-focused partnerships, and alumni engagement. It aligns with regional priorities for a knowledge-based economy and supports AUB’s long-term strategic vision to remain at the forefront of higher education in a fast-changing global landscape. The hub will also serve as a regional base for applied research, consulting projects, faculty-led seminars, and stakeholder dialogues on critical issues such as leadership, strategy, sustainability, digital transformation, and inclusive growth.

The hub is intended to host executive education and other non-degree offerings tailored to senior professionals, government leaders, and industry practitioners, as well as AUB’s Executive MBA program. This program is AACSB-accredited and ranks among the top three programs in the Middle East and Africa according to the QS EMBA Rankings 2025.

AUB has appointed Dr. Henry Azzam as director of the AUB Academic and Executive Hub in Dubai. Dr. Azzam joined AUB in 2014 and served as director of the Master’s in Finance program for ten years. Prior to joining AUB, he held senior leadership roles in the financial sector, including chief executive officer and chairman of Deutsche Bank for the MENA region.

For more information please contact:

Simon Kachar, PhD

Executive Director of Communications

Lecturer – Political Studies and Public Administration Department

Founding Director – Good Governance and Citizenship Observatory

Former Fellow – Issam Fares Institute for Public Policy and International Affairs

Member of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences Research, Innovation, and Creativity Hub

sk158@aub.edu.lb

About AUB

Founded in 1866, the American University of Beirut bases its educational philosophy, standards, and practices on the American liberal arts model of higher education. A teaching-centered research university, AUB has more than 790 full-time faculty members and a student body of over 9000 students. AUB currently offers more than 140 programs leading to bachelor’s, master’s, MD, and PhD degrees. It provides medical education and training to students from throughout the region at its Medical Center that includes a full-service 365-bed hospital.

Stay up to date on AUB news and events.

aub.edu.lb | Facebook | X